Rename Google Drive files in table





I had to rename many files. I’m using the Google Drive pack, and it would be great if I could rename the old name of the file in the same row of the table to the new name.

I searched in google drive pack but couldn’t find any formula to rename the file.

PS: I’m currently using Coda AI to find information on the PDF and use that information to create new filenames. This is working fine, but as I said, I haven’t found a workaround to automate the file renaming.

Anyone have a solution for that?

Janice Jul 16, 2023 at 12:54:22

Hello @Eduardo_Nunes

Editing is not currently supported. At least the Google Drive pack can only retrieve the data.

If it really matters, you can try third party apps like Zapier, make, n8n, Coda-API.

Kind regards Janis

hey there!

Another way is to use a simple app script connected to the coda document via a button.

And rename the file like so. Apps Script is a perfect use case for this and such a need is why I made this video

This video demonstrates how to use an app script to send a file/attachment to Gmail, but you can also deploy a simpler script that renames files.

You can also use ChatGPT to create the specific script you need.

Please let us know if you have any questions. Be up and running within 15 minutes

Thanks @Jannis. Neither Make nor Zappier have an option to rename files.

Axiom.io can access Google Drive over the web, and Coda over the web, so I might give it a try on Monday.

Not the best solution, but it should get the job done.

Got this from Chatgpt:

function changeFileName() {var folder path = G:/my drive/1. Rebeagro/3. Contabilidade/NFs ENTRADA/2023/Execution Prosollo/ July/ICMS Guided NFs not published;var newFileName = new filename;

// Get the folder by path variable. folder = DriveApp.getFolderByPath(folderPath);

// get all files in a folder var files =folder.getFiles();

// iterate through the files and rename them (files.hasNext()) {var file = files.next();file.setName(newFileName);}}

I have no coding knowledge at all. I really liked your suggestion in the email. I actually already have a use case for that as it’s easy with a simple copy and paste. However, when I adapt this to file renaming, it renames using the name of each row in the coda table. I don’t know if I can do that as my skills are limited at the moment.smile

Thanks for the suggestion though!

