Saudi Robotics Brings Innovative Tech Solutions to Kingdom





The Novotel Takeru Makkah Hotel, the world’s largest hotel by rooms located within the sacred Takeru Makkah project, is gearing up for the Umrah season after a successful end to this year’s Hajj season. Hotel occupancy was 100% during the season, and the manager of the Two Holy Mosques had more than 1,800 guests, twice as many other guests.

Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Abdi, CEO of Taha Development Company, said Mecca’s hospitality and real estate sectors performed well during this year’s Hajj season. More than two million pilgrims are expected to visit the holy site this year, with the number expected to continue to rise during Umrah season.

Al-Abdi attributed this impressive performance to several factors, most notably the latest decisions of the Hajj and Umrah ministries that benefited pilgrims. This includes issuing Umrah visas within 24 hours, extending the validity of Umrah visas from 30 days to 90 days, allowing guests to travel freely within the Kingdom and explore its unique cultural diversity. , to enrich their lives. Religious and cultural experience.

Al-Aboudi added: “We at Taha Development Company are committed to the work of the project, making every effort to meet the expectations of investors, pilgrims, Umrah performers and tourists visiting the holy city of Makkah.”

International hotels in Tahel Makkah include the Radisson Hotel and the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel.

The project is a key contributor to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and 6 million pilgrims by 2030. Covering an area of ​​more than 320,000 square meters, Thakel Mecca will include about 100 plots of land when completed. A lot used for various purposes as a hotel, residential, commercial or service area. Residential and hotel apartment units will be available in a variety of categories, including ownership.

The project is valued at SAR 26 billion ($7 billion) and will provide 15,000 direct and 18,000 indirect jobs. The project will contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030 by enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and enriching their experience. It also aims to promote real estate and economic development in the city.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2338931/corporate-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos