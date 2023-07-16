On the death of his girlboss with Chelsea Fagan (The Financial Diet)





Girlboss is gone, but the need remains for better entrepreneurship archetypes for women, especially men.

So Elizabeth Holmes finally went to jail, and the former CEO of Theranos recently began serving an 11-year prison sentence on fraud and conspiracy charges.

“The heart of the Girl Boss problem is that women want to act more like men, and the answer is men to act like women on a large scale.”

Holmes’ conviction and imprisonment will end the recent candidacy of certain prominent female leaders, who have received much media attention as prominent female leaders before being lifted by their own Peter. collected.

So maybe now is a good time to talk about the death of the girlboss.

And to make it happen, comes entrepreneur, author, and CEO of The Financial Diet, Chelsea Fagan.

Chelsea and TFD have been working on the girlboss issue for some time, identifying it as a superficial and cynical brand tax that allows certain types of women to assimilate without changing existing power structures.

But that’s not the only reason the term has fallen out of favor, nor is this podcast’s belief that Girlbossery represents every female entrepreneur. Far from it.

There are traps women leaders face regardless of their actions. The very behavior and existence of women leaders is defined by and compared to one man’s ideals, so frankly most men in tech are uninfluenced and unintrospected plumbakas. You can act like

Anyone got tickets for the Zack vs. Elon Cage fight yet?

This time around, there’s a continuation to this conversation that we couldn’t do, and other hardships facing female founders, such as lack of access to capital, that we’ve discussed in past podcasts and will discuss in future podcasts. Reveal.

why? Chelsea had to go to an event for a new book (“A Perfect Vintage,” available for purchase today), but some technical issues cut down on recording time.

It’s not a problem. Because before Chelsea fell down, she left us with a great example of forward-thinking entrepreneurial leadership in how she ran her business and promised to return in future episodes.

So let’s get down to business after a moment of silence for Girl Boss.

The BetaKit podcast is sponsored by Palette Skills and SalesCamp. Palette Skills is pleased to announce her innovative six-week training program aimed at helping an individual with no industry experience unlock her potential in the world of B2B technology sales. I am happy. Applications for British Columbia and Ontario are now open. Think about your future and apply now!

Subscription Methods: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, YouTube

The BetaKit podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys and Rob Kenedi. Edited by Kati Lar. Recorded at StartWell. Sponsored by Palette Skills.

