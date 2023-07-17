Phone (2) does not have the software stability required by Google Pixel





Android is a great operating system, but how good it is depends on the device you use. Google Pixel phones have long been lauded for their software experience, but the Nothing Phone (2) is a reminder that the Pixel went a little way off.

Nothing Phone (2) runs an Android skin known as Nothing OS 2.0. Skins are fairly lightweight and feature a fairly standard Android experience, with an overall customized design and some special features and settings such as icon tweaks and lock screen widgets. This differs from the Samsung One UI, which effectively rebuilds the platform from scratch.

It doesn’t have a sober approach like just applying paint, but it goes beyond mere aesthetics.

Somehow none really managed to create one of the most stable Android experiences I’ve ever tried. Fast, fluid and always good. Even coming from Pixel, which tends to outpace the likes of Samsung and Motorola when it comes to software feel, I was simply blown away by how well Nothing OS did.

Years ago, the Pixel did. Things were stable and consistent, but over time it got worse. Pixels seem to degrade faster than most other smartphones, with weird bugs over time that result in poor performance and really crazy issues with updates too. We were talking about Android makers here. It’s very interesting to see a young startup surpass Google itself at this.

I sincerely hope that the Nothings example and Google’s continued efforts to improve Tensors will make a difference over time.

Top stories of the week

Added some new tweaks to Google Messages

Google Messages, which has been rolling out over the past week, has introduced some notable tweaks. It started with the rollout of animated emojis in chat. These are similar to Emoji Kitchen and are really fun. Additionally, Google has rolled out a new badge for his RCS messages more widely.

Android 14 beta 4

Google released the fourth beta of Android 14 this week. This mostly involves iterative tuning of the OS. Our coverage includes:

