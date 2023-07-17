AI not only mimics human creativity, but enhances it





AI for art

Getty

For years, if not decades, the focus of artificial intelligence has been on how machines can mimic human creativity. See the 1993 paper on this subject. We predict that AI will do just that. Steve Lohr of The New York Times published an article covering all the legal implications and whether AI is ready to invent new things.

But while mimicking human creativity, the question that needs to be asked is how can AI make human users even more creative? There seems to be great hope that AI can dramatically improve that. We had already seen this technology open the door to further innovation and creativity, from artwork to autonomous space exploration.

EY’s Global Chief Client Technology Officer, Nicola Morini Bianzino, recently analyzed that a bright creative future awaits humanity as they free themselves from the drudgery of daily repetitive tasks. . An era of creativity.

First, he says, technologies such as AI will free up time for humans to focus on innovation. In addition, AI presents opportunities to creatively combine technologies to create new ways of working. AI is also playing a new role in proactively enhancing human decision-making by adding a layer of machine-driven data analysis to guide creative choices.

Bianzino outlines three ways AI can bring greater creativity to the workplace, business, and other human endeavors.

It frees up human time and space in the mind. He argues that using technology to do mundane things can add real long-term value by allowing humans to focus on higher creative thinking and strategic decision-making. Along the way, as smart technology matures, AI and other technologies will fuel an explosion of innovation, with more and more companies using smart technology in combination with existing and emerging technologies to transform their businesses. Create a radically new approach to doing business and meeting ever-changing customer needs. You can make more effective choices. It’s important to put things into perspective, argues Biangino. AI is not software that emulates human-like cognition, it is really just mathematics on a gigantic scale, applicable to an almost infinite number of use cases across all fields. By contrast, the human mind does not have a natural ability to find correlations across thousands of data points, he added. AI is more than just a means to analyze information more quickly, it can inspire more creative thinking about how data is used by proposing solutions that humans have never thought of. . Generate new growth. As customer expectations continue to change, businesses need to be more creative than ever to meet them, Biangino said. AI can help enable more effective creative responses.

AI, like all technologies to date, is just a tool. The challenge, says Biangino, is to creatively rethink how we harness it to create new opportunities, value and growth. The real skill lies not in developing technical solutions, but in identifying what people want and finding the best way to make it happen. It is a job that should be done by creative humans, and only humans.

