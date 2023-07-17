Beware of Malicious Apps on Google Play Store





Google Play Protect checks apps on the Play Store for malware. It also checks third-party apps to protect your Android device from viruses. However, it turns out there are other ways to steal user data besides spreading malware. These two malicious apps have already been removed from Google Play. Therefore, it is recommended to check if they are on your phone.

Security firm Pradeo has announced that two apps on the Play Store have collected a large amount of user data, despite claims to the contrary. Over 1.5 million people have downloaded these Wang Tom applications. At least 1 million people have downloaded File Recovery and Data Recovery (com.spot.music.filedate) and over 500,000 have downloaded File Manager (com.file.box.master.gkd).

The Play Store listings for both apps falsely claimed that they did not collect user data. But the apps also violated the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which mandates deletion options for personal data collected. Security firms have discovered that these apps are sending stolen user data to China. Data includes contact list, media files (images, audio, video), real-time user location, mobile phone country code, network carrier information, SIM provider network code, OS version number. This left the system vulnerable to attacks such as the Pegasus spyware.

How These Malicious Apps Work

Additional permissions were required to force the device to reboot to ensure the malicious app was activated. After restarting, the app started performing malicious actions without user input. Additionally, neither app had an icon on the home screen, making it difficult to remove the apps from infected phones.

Google has confirmed that these two malicious apps have been removed from the Play Store. According to the latter, Google Play Protect protects Android devices running Google Play Services from known malicious apps, even from external sources. These apps can still be dangerous and should be removed if they are still present on the user’s phone.

Pradeo also made many suggestions to improve user security. One is to avoid apps with few or no reviews. Another is to check permissions before authorizing. Third, pay attention to her user reviews. User reviews often reveal the true character of an app. Another piece of advice is to observe your app’s behavior, including its impact on battery life and causes of overheating. Additionally, researching user reviews or searching online may reveal the source of the software.

