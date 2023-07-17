Google Doodle pays tribute to the first scientist who discovered the greenhouse effect





Today, Google is celebrating the 204th birthday of American scientist and women’s rights activist Eunice Newton Foote with a special slideshow doodle. Foote was the first to discover the greenhouse effect and its role in global climate warming.

What Happened: Born in Connecticut on this day in 1819, Foote attended Troy Women’s Seminary, a school that encouraged students to attend science lectures and participate in chemical laboratories. She developed her lifelong passion for science and also devoted time to the women’s rights movement.

In 1848, Foote attended the First Congress of Women’s Rights in Seneca Falls and was the fifth signatory to the Sentimenta Declaration, which called for equal social and legal status for women, according to a Google blog post. became.

Despite women being widely shunned by the scientific community at the time, Foote conducted her own experiments. After placing a mercury thermometer inside a glass cylinder, she found that cylinders containing carbon dioxide experienced the most pronounced heating effect in the sun. Foot eventually became the first scientist to unravel the relationship between rising carbon dioxide levels and atmospheric warming.

After publishing his findings, Foote published a second study on atmospheric static electricity in the American Journal of Scientific Progress. These were the first of her two physics studies published by a woman in the United States.

Around 1856, a male scientist presented his work at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. These arguments led to further experiments that revealed the so-called greenhouse effect, in which gases like carbon dioxide trap heat from the sun, gradually increasing the temperature of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Today, scientists around the world are advancing climate science thanks to the foundation Foote laid. Happy Birthday, Eunice Newton Foote!

