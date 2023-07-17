How the Metaverse Is Shaking the Australian Retail Industry — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Australian consumers have a reputation for being first movers and tend to be ready to try new things. We’ve seen it in cryptocurrencies, we’ve seen it in contactless payments, and now it looks like we’re going to see it in the Metaverse as well.

BigCommerce surveyed 4,222 consumers around the world, including 527 in Australia, to understand their willingness to explore Metaverse shopping, from household goods to virtual tokens for online games and casino gambling.

What is Metaverse Shopping?

Shopping in the Metaverse takes the concept of online shopping as we know it today to the next level.

Today’s online shopping experience can be compared to a paperless version of the old mail-order catalogs that were so popular in the late 20th century. You can view images of clothing, electronics, and household items, read reviews and product specifications, place an order, and wait for it to arrive by mail or courier.

Shopping in the Metaverse, on the other hand, seeks to recreate the retail experience in a virtual world rather than just a product catalog. Don’t just watch other people wear the dress, try it on in a virtual 3D fitting room. Then go to the car dealership and enjoy an exhilarating test drive in the latest car he simulator.

Online casinos are a proven example

It may sound fantastical, but one sector is already taking important steps towards the metaverse. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this is an area close to the hearts of Australians. Online casinos have grown steadily in popularity over the past decade.

There are many platforms specifically for Australian slot machine-obsessed consumers, and you can find more casino reviews at australiainternetpokies.com. These casino platforms can easily compete with their land-based competitors in things like casino game selection and generous promotions, but they always fall short when it comes to offering atmosphere and experiences.

After all, playing at an online casino via your laptop or smartphone is not as much fun as visiting a physical casino. Or can you? There are now over a dozen Metaverse casinos, including long-established casinos such as the Japanese-themed Chateau Satoshi and Tominoya Casino, as well as the more Western-style Lucky Block.

Built on the blockchain network, they are completely contained within the metaverse. This means that the digital avatar uses digital money to play digital games, without the hassle of transferring funds from a real-world bank account to a casino account or from a casino account.

Most Australians are ready for the Metaverse

A BigCommerce survey found that 46% of consumers overall are considering trying Metaverse shopping. However, the differences between nationalities were notable. More than half of Australians surveyed were in favor of shopping in the Metaverse, compared to just one in three French participants.

Significant impact on traditional retail

Much has been said and written about the central areas of towns and cities that have always served as retail hubs, what Australians call the traditional High Street.

A combination of online shopping and suburban shopping malls has dwindled foot traffic, coupled with skyrocketing rent and utility costs, making it more difficult than ever for boulevard businesses to thrive. The end result is clear to everyone in Australia and around the world, empty retail stores between the occasional fast food joints and charity shops.

Is the Metaverse just a peg to traditional high-street shopping? Simply put, it could be, but every industry is forced to evolve in these changing times. The Metaverse also provides an opportunity for retail brands struggling to survive in the physical world to find new prosperity.

If the truth is that the city center is no longer the most logical place for retail, it is something that must be faced, and planners should instead ask what people want and need. must be determined. This is an interesting question, and the answer may include a return to dining, leisure facilities, green spaces and even residential architecture.

However, we will discuss that another day. One thing is certain. The Metaverse is upon us and where Australia leads, the rest of the world will likely follow suit, so brands should pay attention and prepare.

