The battle for the UK Labor tech crown – POLITICO

London It could soon become one of the strongest roles in the UK tech industry. But who does Keir Starmer want in charge of Labor’s technology agenda?

Rumors of opposition restructuring swirl in Westminster, and the Labor leader on the cusp of becoming Britain’s next prime minister may soon need to form the government’s A-Team. They’re already at the top of the coveted tech and innovation gig party.

Sturmer is notorious for being reticent as he moves through the top team. Former Labor Party Chief Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Ward said he hates it piling up, he hates self-promotion and briefings, he hates doing it, and he hates the aftermath once it’s done. said.

But the personnel changes will give Mr. Sturmer another chance to think again ahead of the general election expected next year.

Tech frontrunners Lucy Powell and Darren Jones are self-proclaimed tech optimists, but their similarities end there.

When Prime Minister Rishi Sunak established the new Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), Mr. Sturmer chose not to fit into that organization. He continued with Powell as the shadow secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS), a position he has held since late 2021.

Mr. Powell, 48, pushes on with his day-to-day business, while Mr. Jones, 36, is tasked with building his reputation as chairman of the board. And he acquired some influential patrons.

POLITICO spoke to 13 Labor politicians, industry lobbyists and civil society representatives for this article. Many were granted anonymity and were able to speak openly about their challenges for top jobs.

wishing star

Jones is the challenger. He’s steadily risen to prominence as chairman of Commons’ business selection committee, and has earned a reputation for skewering business leaders from Tesco to Amazon.

He counts former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown as leaders, and has been widely suggested to have a larger role. Giving newspapers a rundown of his background from city council to congressman has fueled speculation about his promotion.

Jones has long expressed an interest in technology. He has a science degree and worked as a lawyer for BT until he was elected in 2017. Since then, he has been at the forefront of technology policy debates, especially around AI.

Four technology industry representatives said Bristol Northwest lawmakers are also working to build relationships with tech companies and are well-liked across the industry.

But while Jones has made friends in the tech industry, some players who sympathize with Powell believe Jones is overstepping his bounds. A Labor MP said they found it disrespectful and a little disgusting for Mr Jones to try for the job.

However, the Jones team countered that he has been working on artificial intelligence policy for years, but is now receiving more attention due to the increased prominence of AI.

Jones has arguably proven to be a shrewd self-promoter. If you asked him the head of Labor’s tech policy, he’d probably think it was him, said one lobbyist.

Jones’ recent whirlwind tour of Europe as Britain’s AI ambassador shouldn’t have hurt so much. Jones founded the Inter-Parliamentary Forum on Emerging Technologies, calling itself a global network of lawmakers who understand and seek to regulate emerging technologies, including AI.

Mr Jones appears to have the support of Labor’s Blair faction, with former Prime Minister and former communications director Alastair Campbell also recently tweeting praise for Mr Jones.

It also supports the Tony Blair Institute, a former prime minister’s think tank that has made technology policy a special area of ​​expertise.Labor is perfectly right to cast a shadow [DSIT] Executive Director Ryan Wayne said partnering with someone who understands technology and can politically interpret its opportunities and challenges. Darren Jones is ready for that gist.

Meanwhile, Blair’s former aide, John McTernan, recently called for Powell’s dismissal, arguing that he doesn’t have enough voice in the AI ​​debate. On Tuesday, Powell shared some of his thoughts on artificial intelligence.

Jones proudly points out that two of the ideas he’s been working with ministers to date have become pillars of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s AI strategy. promoting the UK as a global hub for AI safety regulation and hosting the International AI Safety Summit.

But Jones’ promotion to DSIT personnel would see him jump from the backroom into a shadow cabinet rather than take on a lower-level position that could irritate some of his colleagues.

just doing

Meanwhile, Powell is about to land the coveted DSIT job on top of the already demanding cultural overview.

By her own admission, DCMS wasn’t exactly the job she wanted. She told The Guardian last March (when the DSIT outline was still largely embedded in her DCMS): There are other policy areas I have worked on, such as business, housing and education.

But she wants the DSIT role. Her supporters point to the fact that she is the only member of the shadow cabinet to hold a degree in chemistry from Oxford University, and that she is trusted by Sturmer to write the party’s technical policy documents. there is

Former Labor deputy leader Tom Watson, who has worked with Powell, has done the heavy lifting on tech policy behind the scenes and said she wanted to see it through. She is thrilled with her DSIT overview. Because if we get it right, it can really help the country, he said.

Mr. Watson described Mr. Powell as very businesslike, very meticulous and focused. For the high-tech green paper, he said, she has gathered everyone who has an interest in her.

Labor MPs, meanwhile, described her as an experienced team player.

Mr Sturmer has promoted Ms Powell three times, and Ms Powell, who was first elected to Manchester Central in 2012, is regularly sent to address the media, further increasing her respect within the leadership. It’s a sign.

But one tech industry lobbyist said part of the DSIT’s job should include laying out a public vision of what technology could be for the country. They argued that Mr. Powell proved less persuasive on this point.

This was backed up by civil society representatives who said Mr. Powell’s involvement was not enough. When he got the job at DCMS, Powell said he told people he wanted a different role. It was a strange approach to such a politically and economically important short story.

About Jones they said: People in my field trust Darren’s expertise and ability more. He has always been enthusiastic and is probably the most qualified member of the House to serve in this department.

One of the most labor-intensive tech issues during Mr. Powell’s tenure was the government’s controversial online safety bill. Mr. Powell struggled to keep parts of the bill regulating legal but harmful content, but the provision was eventually dropped due to free speech concerns.

Back in January, Sturmer backed Powell’s pledge to introduce tougher regulations to protect children online as one of the Labor government’s first steps. Powell has also supported including smaller platforms in the bill.

Collette Collins Walsh, UK director of children’s digital rights charity 5Rights, said the group has worked well with Powell and his team on addressing child safety in the bill. He also noted Jones’ support through his role in the bill. Pre-legislative committee on this bill.

what is she thinking?

Under Mr. Powell’s control, Labor’s tech policy, which was once harshly condemning big tech, has softened. Instead, it’s focused on innovation, while pushing to protect workers’ rights and calling for tougher AI regulations.

Powell shared some of his thoughts on technology policy in an article in the New Statesman in early July. She writes about laying the groundwork right by making industrial strategies centered around data and digital, promoting affordable broadband, and making governments savvy with digital applications to improve public services. I was.

But Powell found himself outnumbered in the AI ​​debate after suggesting that developers of large language models like OpenAI GPT-4 should need a license to work. rice field. She then countered, emphasizing that this was not the party’s policy.

In a speech on artificial intelligence last week, he said Labor would try to protect workers from the AI ​​revolution, but details of hard policies were yet to be revealed.

Whoever Mr. Sturmer picks for the post, it is still possible that Mr. Jones or Mr. Powell will be wildcarded to deprive him of the specific details of Labor’s plans that the tech industry wants to know more about. An industry representative said we only want Labor to do the right thing. Personality is not so important.

One option being talked about in Labor circles is to incorporate DSIT into the business brief if Labor wins the election. Such an approach could distinguish Mr. Sturmer from Mr. Snack. Snack has made his understanding of AI a key part of his own pitch, which his critics see as a tilt toward post-government jobs in Silicon Valley.

Politics can always intervene. Ward said the Labor leader had planned to produce a science and technology brief for the May 2021 personnel changes, but that ended up drowning in the widespread obstacles to personnel changes at the time.

We kept thinking: What are the critical issues that Keir needs to get involved with and where we need to move on? For Keir, it’s always been about technology and the economy of the future. So we wanted to create a role for science. I would be surprised if he wasn’t a match now.

Emilio Casaricchio and Annabelle Dixon contributed to the report.

