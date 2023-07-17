Google removes Swing VPN Android app exposed as DDoS botnet





The app in question, Swing VPN – Fast VPN Proxy, was discovered as a DDoS botnet on June 4, 2023 by a cybersecurity researcher named “Lecromee”.

On June 22, shortly after this report was published, Hackread.com was contacted by Google to confirm the veracity of the claims. In response to this alarming discovery, Google took immediate action and swiftly removed the more than 5 million installed Swing VPN Android app from the Google Play store.

It’s worth noting that another app from Limestone Software Solutions, Hotspot for Swing VPN, has also been removed from the app store along with Swing VPN – Fast VPN Proxy.

A Google spokesperson emphasized the company’s commitment to user safety and security, saying:

“The app was removed from Google Play on June 22nd and the developer was banned. Users are also protected by Google Play Protect, which protects users from exhibiting malicious behavior on Android devices. Use Google Play Services to warn users about apps known to have , even from other sources.”

The removal of the Swing VPN – Fast VPN Proxy app from the official app store highlights the ongoing challenges facing platforms like Google Play in combating malicious apps. Unfortunately, such incidents are not uncommon and we are continually working to improve our security measures to protect our users.

However, users themselves should always be vigilant and cautious about the apps they download and authorize. Cybersecurity experts recommend the following best practices to stay safe:

Research before downloading: Always research the app and its developer before downloading. Check for user reviews, ratings, and past security incidents, if any. Update regularly: Keep all your apps, including your VPN, up to date with the latest versions and security patches to minimize vulnerabilities. Check permissions: Be careful when granting excessive permissions to apps. Review and understand the permissions requested by the app before installation. Use trusted sources: Use trusted app stores such as Google Play or Apple’s App Store to minimize the risk of downloading malicious apps. Antivirus software: Install reputable antivirus software on your device to detect and block potential threats.

As the digital environment continues to evolve, it is important to stay informed and alert to cyber threats. The Swing VPN incident serves as a reminder that even seemingly legitimate apps can hide dangerous intentions, and it’s imperative that users prioritize their online safety.

If you suspect that an app or service is behaving maliciously, please report it to the respective app store or platform immediately. By working together, users, researchers and technology companies can create a safer digital environment for all.

Android users can report the app or app developer by clicking this link. For iOS users, this link will help.

