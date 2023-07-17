Amazon significantly cuts the price of Google Pixel 6a





The summer 2023 sale will bring the price of the Google Pixel 6a down significantly as the 5G smartphone goes from €459 to €335.84. Shipping is free and you can also pay 27.99 euros per month in 12 free installments. The Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and HDR at rendezvous. The panel is reinforced with Gorilla Glass 3 and with a 90Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy your media content at its best. This screen offers optimal brightness, true-to-life colors, and wide viewing angles. Google Pixel 6a is IP67 certified, making it water and dust resistant. Run all your applications flawlessly with Google Tensor SoC and 6 GB of RAM. Benefit from increased responsiveness and flawless management of demanding tasks such as gaming.

Google Pixel 6a: A 5G smartphone that excels in every area

The Google Pixel 6a stands out for its exceptional photo and video quality. A feat possible thanks to the dual camera module, which consists of a main sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. Software and hardware optimizations produce detailed, high-contrast and vivid images. Portrait, Vision, or Astrophotographer modes are available for taking shots with professional renderings. The front selfie sensor allows you to take beautiful portraits. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by a battery that can last up to 24 hours or even 2 days with moderate use. 18W fast charging allows you to regain autonomy in no time. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by Android.

