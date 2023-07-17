Eunice Newton Foote: Google Dedicates Doodle to American Scientist Eunice Newton Foote and Sudanese Musician Asma Hamza | World News





NEW DELHI: Google on Monday celebrated the 204th birthdays of American scientist and women’s rights activist Eunice Newton Foote and Sudanese composer and oud player Asma Hamza through dedicated graffiti. rice field. Foote discovered the greenhouse effect and its role in global climate warming. On this day in 1997, Asma won the Lailat Al-Qadr Al-Qubra Music Competition in Sudan. Her victory for Asma was a turning point in her career and helped her gain prominence in what was then a male-dominated field. Foote was born on this day in 1819 in Connecticut. She attended Troy Female Seminary. The school encouraged students to attend science lectures and participate in chemical laboratories. For Foote, science became her lifelong passion, but she also devoted her time to the women’s rights movement. In 1848 Foote attended the first women’s rights convention at Seneca Falls. She was the fifth signatory to the Declaration of Sentiment document, which calls for women’s equality in social and legal status. Hootie established her relationship with CO2 and atmospheric warming. At the time, women were widely shunned from the scientific community. Still, Foote conducted his own experiments. After placing a mercury thermometer inside a glass cylinder, she found that cylinders containing carbon dioxide experienced the most pronounced heating effect in the sun. Foot eventually became the first scientist to unravel the relationship between rising carbon dioxide levels and atmospheric warming. After Foote published her findings, she published her second study on atmospheric static electricity in the American Journal of Scientific Progress. These were the first of her two physics studies published by a woman in the United States. Around 1856, a male scientist presented his work at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. These arguments led to further experiments, which revealed the so-called greenhouse effect, in which gases such as carbon dioxide trap heat from the sun, gradually increasing the temperature of the Earth’s atmosphere. Asma is one of the first female composers in Sudan. She is Asma She was born in 1932. She wasn’t ready enough to be a singer, so she turned to whistling. Her father, who heard her harmonious whistling, borrowed an oud similar to her lute but with a thin neck and no frets so that her Asma could practice. She taught herself how to play the songs she heard in her oud from her own memory and her musical ear. Her father encouraged her music career from the beginning, but he was one of her few. At that time, it was socially unacceptable for women to create music in Sudan. Asma composed the song in secret. As she grew older, she composed more and more melodies for several talented Arab artists and was known as one of Sudan’s first female composers. She also continued to hone her oud skills and in 1946 she became one of the first female oud players to be formally trained.

Who is Zarina Hashmi whom Google celebrates her birthday with graffiti?

Watch Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates 204th Birth Anniversary of American Female Scientist Eunice Newton Foote

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/rest-of-world/google-dedicates-doodles-to-american-scientist-eunice-newton-foote-and-sudanese-musician-asma-hamza/articleshow/101811066.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos