How to Calculate Cashback Used for Orders in Google BigQuery





Cashback Background: Cashback is similar to cash, but can only be used on our platform. Cashback can be obtained by placing an order using promotions or referring another user to join our platform.Example: User A will receive 2% cashback because on 01/01/23 he ordered 10000 with 2% cashback * 10000 = 200 cashback amount, the table shows increase

get_date get_amount 1-Jan-23 200

After receiving the cashback, the user can use the cashback to pay for the ordered products and combine it with real cash if the cashback amount is not enough.

Given that the cashback expires 7 days after it is received and you can only use the amount you received and no more, you want to calculate from your order if you have used the cashback you received. Add more cash to checkout the order.

This table with two table names get_cashback is used to know when and how much cashback amount a user will get, and help create a query to calculate that there are two field names get_date and get_amount. please. Another table name order is used to know the order amount and time and has two field names order_date and order_amount.

I would like the results to be in 5 fields.

order_date = date the user placed the order order_amount = order amount type = the type of order the user used to pay is “new” or “cashback”, new means the order must be added with cash get_date = user’s date cashback amount = Gets the amount the user used/spent cashback on this order

Example 1: Table get_cashback

get_date get_amount Jan 1, 23 10000 Jan 2, 23 20000 Jan 3, 23 10000

table order

Order date Order amount Jan. 3, 2011 5,000 Jan. 4, 2011 10,000 Jan. 5, 2011 40,000

result

order_date order_amount type get_date amount 03-Jan-23 5000 Cashback 1 Jan 23 5000 04-Jan-23 10000 Cashback 1 Jan 23 5000 04-Jan-23 10000 Cashback 2 Jan 23 5000 05-Jan-23 40000 Cashback 2 Jan 23 15000 05-Jan 23 40000 Cashback 3 Jan 23 10000 05-Jan 23 40000 New Null 5000

Explanation: On Jan 23rd user receives 10000 cashback, user orders 5000 on Jan 23rd, 5000 is left and 5000 is used. On Jan 4th, if the user’s order is 10000, the balance of 5000 will be used for Cashback 1 on Jan 23rd, and the amount of 5000 will be used from 2nd Jan 23rd, which is Due Cashback 2 on 23rd January includes 15000 remaining. If a user places an order for 40000 on Jan 5th, 15000 will be used from the remaining cashback on Jan 23rd 2nd and 10000 will be used on Jan 3rd 23rd. Since the order is 40000 and the remaining cashback is 35000, the user needs to add 5000 cash.

Example 2: Table get_cashback

get_date get_amount Jan 1, 2013 10000 Jan 2, 23 5000

table order

order_date order_amount 3-Jan-23 5000 4-Jan-23 2000 9-Jan-23 10000

result

order_date order_amount type get_date amount 03-Jan-23 5000 Cashback 1 Jan 23 5000 04-Jan-23 2000 Cashback 1 Jan 23 2000 09-Jan-23 10000 Cashback 2 Jan 23 5000 09-Jan-23 10000 new null 5000

Explanation: On Jan 3rd, the user places an order for 5000 and uses the cashback from Jan 23rd. If you use 5000, you will have 5000 cashbacks left on January 23rd on January 23rd. OK, on ​​Jan 4th the user orders 2000 and uses the cashback from 01/01/23 again, so the cashback is in January. 23 3000 remaining, but on 01/09/23, because the cashback from 01/01/23 already expired on 01/08/23, which is 7 days after receiving the cashback , the remaining 3000 cannot be used and the order on 01/09/23 will use 5000 from the cashback on 01/02/23.User should add 5000neworcash

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stackoverflow.com/questions/76701307/how-to-calculate-which-cashback-that-use-on-the-order-in-google-bigquery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos