Tell the difference between technology fads and true innovation





Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that has been in development for decades, but thanks to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, it has rapidly entered the public consciousness, and generative AI is now embedded in processes across the economy.

“Agile companies will leverage AI to rise in position. Media reports said Jensen Huang, CEO of leading AI chip maker Nvidia, graduated from National Taiwan University in Taipei in May. In his speech to the students, he declared:

Businesses cannot escape AI, and as a result, many feel pressure to embrace AI or risk being left behind. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of companies prioritize AI over other digital investments, according to a survey of 1,700 executives conducted by Accenture.9 out of 10 of his business leaders are using AI to improve operational efficiency

Despite the hype in the media and the companies themselves about the potential of generative AI and how large language models (LLMs) will transform multiple industries, companies are jumping on the AI ​​bandwagon. You should think twice before.

understand the problem you are trying to solve

Calls to invest in advertised technologies such as AI, the Metaverse, and Web3 are often cases of fear of missing out (FOMO).

“Sometimes there is a tipping point that happens after all that is different. The World Wide Web and the iPhone are just two examples. Generative AI is becoming one of those pivotal innovations,” says Software. said Brian Fox, CTO of supply chain management company Sonatype.

Companies need to be able to distinguish between pivotal innovation and pure hype, although there is logic to get on board early because “innovation happens so fast that it’s hard to keep up,” Fox said. added Mr.

Filip Kirschner, co-founder of software and product development studio Applifting, says his rule of thumb is to “always consider how technology applies to real-world problems.”

Businesses should ask themselves whether a particular technology directly improves people’s lives. If so, the technology is worth investigating, Kirshner added.

test and ask for feedback

When it comes to how technology is impacting their employees, CIOs and CTOs ask if it actually makes sense for those who use it and if it actually helps them work faster is needed.

Ben Dilts, CTO of Lucid Software, a leading provider of visual collaboration software, said, “If the answers to both of these questions are open, the deployment will result in cost leakage and even lower employee morale.” It may be connected,” warns.

In this regard, CIOs should work with key decision makers on the IT team to determine their desire for technology. “Especially non-technical team members can gain powerful insight into the practicality of the solution. So empower those stakeholders and get them on board from the start,” says Dilts Advise.

Launching a pilot scheme or sandbox can be an effective way to get employees to test new technology before it is rolled out more widely.

Recognize Unpredictability

The rush to buy a bright innovation is often driven by the immediate impact it can have on the business and how it can be used to attract new customers and win new business. caused by thoughts.

Back in January, Porsche launched an NFT focused on the iconic 911 sports car series. The German automaker was criticized by the Web3 community not only for being several months late to the NFT party, but also for not consulting Web3 experts and for not considering reselling NFTs to be profitable. This shows how not fully understanding new technology can have a negative impact on your brand.

New technologies can also present challenges that impede a company’s ability to leverage its value. “Recognize that they’re still new and completely unpredictable, so it’s risky to put your hat on them completely,” says Fox.

But even if new technology is reliable and trouble-free, it doesn’t mean it will last a long time. Therefore, before integrating it into your stack, it’s important to determine if it has a short shelf life and can be easily displaced by the next trend that comes in a wave of momentum.

“The reality is technology trends come and go. What remains here has many successful use cases and is advancing at a pace that meets today’s business needs,” says Dilts. say.

be prepared to take risks

Does this mean that companies should refrain from seeing if and how other companies succeed with new technologies first?

According to KPMG’s 2022 CEO Outlook Survey, 72% of CEOs now say they’ We have a proactive digital investment strategy.

“If you are the only one in this space, it may be better to wait a while and risk your product experience and brand before adopting technology. We want to be a single company that is seen as an innovator by our customers,” Kirshner said, recommending companies that want to be pioneers “seek external validation from engineers before pursuing it.” .

Fox suggests that being first mover can be inherently risky, but there are arguments that taking risks is necessary to achieve business breakthroughs.

“Your strategy is a fine line between building on what you know to be strong, reliable, and having a lot of expertise, and taking calculated risks in reasonable areas. We have to be able to go one step further, because discoveries can become exponentially more informative.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itpro.com/technology/telling-the-difference-between-tech-fads-and-genuine-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos