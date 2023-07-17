Mexico or Panama?: Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) shows the winner of the 2023 Gold Cup





Mexico are looking to revive the Gold Cup, which is compulsory to win. (Instagram Gold Cup)

This Sunday, July 16, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, CA, the Mexican National Team and Panama will take on the new champions of the 2023 Gold Cup.

Now that mankind is in the technological stage, soccer fans turned to Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) to find out who will be the champion of Concacaf’s biggest title.

According to the bard’s artificial intelligence, the AI’s algorithm determined the winner after a rigorous analysis based on the history of previous matches.

The Tricolor previewed the match before Qatar. (Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

This Google AI, Byrd, concluded that the Mexican national team would be the new champions of the 2023 Gold Cup. Because, according to his analysis, in addition to the most important duel, the tricolor side has better footballers, giving the tricolor side an advantage.

The favorites to win this final are Mexico. They have come a long way in recent games, scoring a lot of goals and winning. Don’t underestimate Panam and their defense. Byrd said it would be a close and exciting match.

In terms of the end result, artificial intelligence yielded two outcomes in favor of Mexico. However, he declared that the match between the Aztecs and Canaleros was very evenly matched, with Mexico winning by two goals in the end.

Panama’s defensive play will test Mexico’s offense. Predicting outcomes with this variable seems complicated, but a 2-0 or 2-1 could be Mexico’s favour. Mexico’s defensive zone will also play an important role, he concluded.

Mexico and Panama become new Gold Cup champions Photo: Twitter/Gold Cup

Next, I’ll leave you with the Mexico vs. Panama match schedule (Central Mexico Time) and where you can watch it.

time

Sunday, July 16, 5:30 pm, SoFi Stadium Transmit Signal Channel 5, TUDN, Azteca Deportes, VIX

This is the sixth time the two sides have met in the Gold Cup, with two wins and two draws in Canarello’s favor, while the Tricolore have won only once, their last meeting being in the semi-finals in 2015. The match was won by Mexico in a major controversy over arbitration.

Group stage 2007, Mexico 1-0 Panam Group stage 2009, Mexico 1-1 Panam Group stage 2013, Mexico 1-2 Panam Semi-final 2013, Panama 2-1 Mexico Semi-final 2015, Panama 1(1)-( 2) 1 Mexico (goal in extra time)

Apparently Mexican fans have already forgiven El Tri, with tickets virtually sold out two days before the 2023 Gold Cup final at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

ESPN reports that all tickets for the 70,000-capacity venue have already sold out this Friday afternoon.

It’s worth mentioning that ticket prices on Ticketmaster range from $120 to $1,600 for a suite, and according to current exchange rates, range from 2,10 pesos to 26,800 pesos.

