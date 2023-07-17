3 Questions for College Unbound’s Lance Eaton





Five years ago, I shared Lance Eaton’s impressive collection of audiobooks in this space. A lot has happened in Lance’s career over the past five years. This includes recently co-authoring a magazine essay with Anna Mills and Maha Bali on how open educational practices have become an important source of support with the advent of generative AI. Since 2021, Lance has been involved in Teacher Development and Digital Pedagogy at College Her Unbound. I wanted to approach Lance, and he readily agreed.

Q: Tell us about College Unbound and your role within the organization.

A: College Unbound (CU) is an accredited university offering a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and transformation. CU is aimed at adult learners, especially those who have dropped out due to the exclusive and unsupportive practices of higher education. We employ geographically based cohorts (Providence and Newport, Rhode Island, Philadelphia, Camden, NJ, and Chicago) to help people meet and support each other, as well as stay We also have a faculty member to lead the cohort throughout. Each student works individually on a passion-driven project and takes a variety of core courses and electives to advance their projects.

Courses are delivered virtually, synchronously or asynchronously, allowing you to meet other students across groups and geographies. We who work with adult students recognize that their life experiences are important learning. We have created a clear pathway for them to apply for institutional credit, based on documenting, reflecting and describing the learning effects of such experiences. Finally, we also have a Competency Program where students create a portfolio showing how they have demonstrated their Big 10 competencies in their personal and professional life. Each competency represents one credit towards her degree and reflects her enduring soft skills often sought after by employers.

As Director of Faculty Development and Innovation, I support faculty teaching and learning, especially through the use of digital tools (Moodle, Zoom, Google Suite, Generative AI) and how to balance the student experience from face-to-face. I’m thinking – Face cohort experiences in asynchronous and synchronous learning spaces.

One of the most challenging and rewarding parts is thinking more deeply about your choices and decisions. We are a young university, so many systems have to be built from scratch. We benefit from not being weighed down by traditional decisions and choices that leave us with fewer options. However, this means we are building on these legacy decisions. It is fundamentally different from most areas of higher education, where certain decisions are unquestionably fixed. For example, one of my first projects was to explore LMS strategy and migration possibilities. One of the real questions we had to grapple with was whether an LMS was the right tool for us and our model, or was there something else?

In doing so, we need to balance considerations that differ from other institutions. Your choice of LMS is not only effective in teaching and learning, but also has greater implications for your students. About two-thirds of our student demographic are women at BIPOC, many of whom are subject to enhanced surveillance and digital redlining. After all, an LMS is a monitoring system (the administration part of an LMS). Some of the leading LMS are owned by private equity firms with large portfolios of data farming essentially across industries. It just doesn’t seem like the right choice for us, especially as we’re more black, as it’s unclear how all the data will be used in the future. Box technologies such as generative AI. Questions like this add a different level and depth to my work than anything I’ve seen or done before.

Q: How have you navigated the different academic career paths?

A: As an experienced instructional designer, it’s funny how little backwards design I’ve used in my career. Still, the story of how I got here is what I often call tapestry making. After two careers so far (one as a product editor for a major online retailer and one with troubled teens in a housing program), in 2008 I moved full-time part-time. was responsible for over 7-9 of his face-to-face courses. Each semester he takes two online courses while working full-time night shifts to get health insurance.

I experimented with technology to make things viable and leaned into talking about what worked and what didn’t. That’s how people started to invite me to share in public, and eventually learned about and applied for instructional design. Supporting faculty and managing classroom complexity is a vocation that I didn’t realize was in me until I actually did the work.

I learned some profound lessons from early leaders in the field, including Pat Lavoie, John McCormick, Andrea Milligan, and Julie Smith at North Shore Community College. The core principle they all taught me was to always sit next to the faculty member and never across from the faculty member. My job is to support their work in a way that models how faculty want their students to be supported.

I have continued to develop this practice of care over the years. This will lead to OER, open pedagogy, open access, the creation and use of universal design in education, and ultimately to do everything possible to remove artificial barriers to learning and to make learning a formal way. More and more, I turned to various open teaching practices, including sharing. These practices continue today around my work with generative AI in creating and maintaining a crowdsourced document of syllabus policies on AI and more.

The practice of openness made me rethink my relationship with teaching and how I support faculty. I seek to clarify the conversation about power and agency in teaching and learning, with the goal of encouraging educators to adopt more collaborative, empowering, and less harmful means of teaching and learning. The educators who have had the greatest impact on my own development have consistently demonstrated this, and the more I am able to practice this in my own classroom teaching and faculty support, the more I am You become more and more awe-inspiring. Ideas like these made College Unbound the right place for me at a crossroads in my career.

Q: Please tell us more about the project you are working on.

A: College Unbound always has a lot of great projects going on. But the most fascinating project I’ve worked on so far, like many educational institutions, is navigating generative AI, but this is College Unbound trying to talk to students instead of discussing them. It is done in a way that reflects the way it is done.

In late December, friends, colleagues and faculty at Autumn Keynes University started a conversation about generative AI when they were debating whether their students might have used generative AI. We take a cautious and cautious approach to how we communicate, as unfairly criticizing students (regardless of language or manner of speaking) feels contrary to who we are as an educational institution. I realized that there is a need. We aim to teach according to Jesse Stomels’s four words teaching method. “Start by trusting your students.”

From this discussion, we found a path to tackle student-led generative AI. First, we announced a temporary policy outlining our strategy. We started his January course I taught called “Digital Intervention: AI and Education”. In this course, my students and I explored generative AI and its applications and implications for higher education. We created a usage policy for students and faculty and conducted tests among students in his second iteration of the course to see if it worked given the different assignments and courses they were taking Did. Faculty recently reviewed and provided feedback on the usage policy, and students are now reviewing it again before submitting it for consideration as a formal policy on generative AI.

In addition to letting our students lead the conversation on generative AI (hear more from them in this blog post from Ithaka S+R and in this Teaching in Higher Education podcast), we are We see the approach as a viable model for addressing a range of social changes and concerns. our organization.

Such efforts were most inspiring. Because this effort will reveal a deeper truth about who our students are and who we can be if we work with them instead of controlling them. because it backs it up.

