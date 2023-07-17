Borealis Opens Entries for 2023 Scientific Innovation Awards





The Borealis Scientific Innovation Awards (BSIA) 2023 are now open for submissions. BSIA was launched by Borealis to accelerate circular transformation and drive sustainable progress.

Borealis already has sustainability firmly at the core of its business, but its journey towards a sustainable future is far from over.

New thinking is needed to realize Borealis’ vision of harnessing innovative plastics and basic chemistry solutions to lead a sustainable transformation and bring about a fully circular future. To further this, Borealis created his BSIA, which celebrates innovation and provides a platform for ideas that have the power to positively impact the world. The award’s goal is to accelerate circular transformation by encouraging the dedication and hard work necessary to drive sustainable progress.

Previously called the Borealis Student Innovation Awards, the student-only competition was held for 10 years. It has been expanded to include the scientific community, such as chemical engineers. . In doing so, it broadened the field of talent and innovative ideas, increasing their potential for greater global impact.

Applicants can submit peer-reviewed scientific publications or papers presenting new ideas in one of three areas by September 5, 2023:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by using renewable energy Using sustainable manufacturing techniques and polyolefins Producing carbon-neutral hydrocarbons

After submission, a panel of high-level Borealis Principal Investigators will carefully evaluate the application and select three winners. Winners will be contacted about their results on September 18, 2023 and invited to present their work in person at the award ceremony on October 17, 2023 at the Borealis Innovation Headquarters in Linz, Austria.

Prizes include a certificate, cash prizes (5,000 for 1st, 2,000 for 2nd, 1,000 for 3rd), a Borealis-funded trip to Linz, Austria, and of course, a rare opportunity for exposure and networking. will be

Borealis CEO Thomas Gangl said: “The Borealis Scientific Innovation Award not only provides a valuable platform for discovering great minds and truly making an impact on the world, but also the opportunity to inspire and inspire his Borealis through external collaboration. also provide.” Together, we can shape the future of our world and accelerate the transformation to a more sustainable circular model.

