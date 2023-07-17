Google expands AI services to 59 countries





Google has announced that its conversational AI service, Bard, will expand to 40 new languages, including Swahili, the first African language to be included, and 59 new countries and territories.

The company said the expansion includes new features that allow users to better customize their experience, be more creative, and achieve more.

With the new expansion, Bard says it is now available in most of the world’s regions, including countries, in the most widely spoken languages.

Dorothy Uko, head of communications and public affairs at Google and SSA, said: “We are thrilled that this is the largest expansion in Bard history and we believe it will be available globally as a great democratizer of knowledge.”

That’s why we created Bard. By helping them not only answer questions, but build on them, so they can explore their curiosity, expand their imagination, and ultimately get their ideas off the ground.

The company allows users to tailor the tone and style of the bard’s responses by changing them to five different options (simple, long, short, professional, or casual), tailored to their individual needs. I added that I can provide dialogue.

In addition, it also introduced four additional features to help users achieve more. Users can now pin and rename conversations with Bard, making it easier to revisit conversations containing important information and ideas later.

The ability to export code to more places allows users to export their Python code to Replit in addition to Google Colab so that they can share the code with others or use it in other projects. It becomes easier.

Users can also share their responses with friends using shareable links, making it easier to collaborate on projects and get feedback on ideas, according to the company.

It added that it has launched a feature that allows users to upload images with prompts to Bard.

