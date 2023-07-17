Is Croatia becoming the next destination for the new crypto rush?





Do you only have 1 minute?There are three points that can be taken from this work.

• From July 6th, Croatia introduced a complete regulatory framework for the registration of Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) or commonly known as cryptocurrency exchanges.

• The new law complies with the European Crypto-Asset Market (MiCA) Regulation and is expected to come into force sometime between mid-2024 and early 2025.

• This could make Croatia an ‘Eldorado’ for cryptocurrency businesses, experts say

The new rulebook stipulates the conditions under which a VASP is registered in the VASP registry, what documentation a VASP must include with its application for registration, and what annual or monthly reports a VASP must send to its regulators. is stipulated.

The bylaws, enacted by the country’s financial regulator HANFA earlier this month, also aim to harmonize existing regulations with ongoing technological developments and growing demand for crypto assets.

Industry experts note that this could make Croatia an ideal place to register cryptocurrency businesses in the EU, making it an attractive destination for the latest cryptocurrency rush.

“With the HANFA Bylaws, we hope Croatia will become the place to register cryptocurrency businesses in the EU. There is no doubt that it is a system,” said Vlaho Hrdaro, attorney and chairman of the Croatian Union of Blockchains and Cryptocurrencies (UBIK), and The Recursive.

Vlaho Fuldaro/Source: UBIK

However, in the face of the Croatian crypto rush, the incumbent industry itself faces a more difficult task of how to coordinate and remain compliant.

“The existing cryptocurrency industry in the country is currently adjusting its paperwork to remain compliant. Croatia is the perfect EU gateway country now that it has introduced the euro as its currency,” Fuldaro added of the potential for a cryptocurrency rush.

Industry opinions were taken into account when drafting the bill, but business circles say it will not be easy to adjust.

“Complying with all the new laws will by no means be an easy process, both financially and operationally, especially for smaller cryptocurrency businesses due to the administrative obligations these ordinances impose. This could lead existing SMEs to cease their cryptocurrency operations or simply abandon planned projects by new ones,” said the founder of Croatian cryptocurrency brokerage and payment processor Electrocoin. Nicola Skolic, owner and CEO, told The Recursive.

Further development of the Croatian cryptocurrency industry

The recent bankruptcy of BitLucky, one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency companies in Croatia, resulting in a $75 million loss in client assets, followed by a police investigation into the matter. It is hoped that the new regulations will also help prevent such incidents in the future.

According to Skoulich, these regulations represent the most important step for the further development of the domestic cryptocurrency industry.

“They provide clear rules and guidelines for both regulators and crypto-related companies, as well as transparency in the eyes of customers (which leads to increased trust in the crypto industry). “We believe that if these changes are well understood and implemented, the Croatian cryptocurrency industry can continue to develop and encourage even greater growth,” Skolic added.

Moreover, the new regulation has initially attracted the attention of many projects outside of Croatia and could trigger a shift in the balance of the local industry itself.

“We are already seeing a surge in non-Croatian projects that want to register in Croatia and consequently move their business to Croatia. It also means that banks will no longer have room to refuse to open bank accounts for these businesses to invalidate claims they have made to date,” Fuldaro said.

So far, it’s not clear exactly how the country’s regulators are intended to deal with the move. This is because the country’s regulator has established a legal framework in this area for the first time at EU level and follows the EU’s MiCa Regulation, which directly applies to all Member States. Countries.

“Companies are betting that if they go through this process now, they won’t have to do anything more after the MiCA goes into effect (which is certainly a well-founded assumption),” concludes Hrdalo.

