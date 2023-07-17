Technology of Retention: Innovative Retail Technology for Superior Shopping Experiences





By Maria Novikova, CMO, Xenoss

With economic headwinds and wages not keeping up with inflation, shoppers are becoming more budget minded. He said 42% of PwC’s February 2023 Global Consumer Insights Pulse survey respondents said they expect to significantly cut spending across all retail categories.

To remain competitive, retailers are focused on delivering a differentiated customer experience both online and in store. Advanced technologies, especially artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality, are likely to drive innovation in this field. Below, we’ve compiled a few customer-facing solutions that retailers can implement to increase their competitiveness.

Virtual try-on

In the era of omnichannel retail, virtual fitting rooms combine the benefits of both online and offline shopping experiences. Take advantage of AR, computer vision, VR, or 3D modeling. Regarding implementation, it may be provided as a feature of an app or website, or as a smart mirror.

Many companies have already adopted this technology. In 2022, Walmart will introduce his ML-based “Choose My Model” feature, allowing shoppers to upload a photo of themselves or choose from over 100 virtual models of him that closely resemble their body type, height, and skin tone. I made it possible to select from among the models. That same year, Amazon launched an AR tool for choosing shoes, similar to the one Nike launched for its own app in 2019.

This technique is widely used in the beauty industry. LOrals ModiFace’s virtual try-on uses AR to provide personalized recommendations for makeup, hair color, care products, nail polish, and more. LOreal acquired this technology company in 2018. Other vendors that offer virtual try-on tools for beauty brands include Revieve, Perfect Corp. and Visage Technologies.

Shopping without checkout

In 2016, Amazon opened its first Amazon Go store powered by Just Walk Out technology (computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning) in its Seattle office for testing. Two years later, the Amazon Go store is open to the public.

Since Amazon’s debut, technology companies, e-commerce companies, and retailers around the world have pursued the concept of grab-and-go stores. As of 2022, customers in 20 countries enjoy seamless shopping.

REWE has partnered with computer vision company Trigo to open autonomous stores in Munich, Cologne and Berlin. Trigo-powered stores are equipped with shelf sensors and ceiling-mounted cameras that generate anonymized video data for analysis by computer vision algorithms.

ALDI has opened a pilot Shop&Go concept store in London. It is equipped with the AiFis system, which utilizes computer vision for product tracking and recognition. Visitors wishing to purchase alcohol or other age-restricted products can use Yoti’s facial age estimation to approve the purchase.

Conversational AI: Chatbots

For years, retailers have used chatbots to automate customer interactions. AI-based assistants now outperform rule-based assistants at generating appropriate responses that emulate human-like interactions.

Conversational AI deployment scenarios are diverse. For example, Walmart has dramatically improved their chatbots using natural language understanding (NLU). The bot helps customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, and India solve their order-related issues, allowing human assistants to prioritize more complex queries.

CP All, licensed 7-Eleven convenience store in Thailand, uses the NVIDIA conversational AI platform to help call center agents handle approximately 250,000 calls daily. The bot answers simple questions, tracks customer orders, and routes calls to employees as needed.

While customer support is a major application area for AI chatbots, retailers are already using AI chatbots to negotiate prices with vendors and handle IT helpdesk tickets.

Acquisition, Partnership or Custom Development

From acquisitions to strategic partnerships, retailers are following many paths toward innovation.

In the latter case, cost, deployment process, flexibility of the solution, and history of successful deployments are factors that determine choice for retailers and technology vendors.

Considering stringent local data protection regulations and complex compliance requirements, it may be worth working with a technology partner to choose a custom retail software development solution.

As an example of a potential pitfall, the Big Brother Watch Privacy Campaign Group has filed a complaint with the Information Commissioner’s Office regarding biometric surveillance in the Southern Co-Op chain. To ensure employee safety, the grocery store used facial recognition in some stores to match people’s faces against a database of blacklisted customers.

Technology partners familiar with personal data protection laws (GDPR, UK GDPR, Data Protection Act 2018, and CCPA) can develop solutions using privacy-centric technology. For cashierless stores, it could be a system that detects products and shopper movements without compromising privacy.

Custom software development gives retailers the freedom to choose the features that work best for their system. It also means having full control over its behavior and changes. Another advantage of custom retail solutions is that their designs are compatible with other store systems, ensuring smooth integration.

A software development company with a proven track record in developing custom AI-based solutions, backed by a robust portfolio of successful retail projects, is the ideal technology partner to undertake such a complex and financially demanding venture. .

Maria’s biography:

Maria is the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Xenoss, leading the sales and marketing team at the New York-based AdTech & MarTech software development company. She has a deep understanding of the industry. Maria helps leading companies stay up-to-date with the latest insights, including in-depth content, so they can make informed decisions about custom developing her solutions. will do so. She is passionate about AdTech and her MarTech Maria has worked in the field of digital marketing for nearly 10 years. She is her Google Certified Marketer, an active member of various industry communities, and a member of the IAB Tech Lab Council. At Xenoss, Maria helps inform her MarTech technology vendors, publishers, media and gaming companies on the most efficient approaches to building top quality software products. She highlights the key benefits of working with a professional software development company such as reduced costs, faster time to market, and delivered results and innovation.

About Zenos:

Xenoss is a MarTech/AdTech software development company providing clients with bespoke software, team expansion, and premium technical consulting services. Founded by AdTech veterans, Xenoss was born with the goal of helping media, marketing and advertising companies focus on growing their business by outsourcing software development to industry experts. Xenoss’ customers are world-renowned companies and leading his MarTech/AdTech companies including Activision Blizzard, Sizmek, Verve Group, Moloco and others. The software solutions the Xenoss team helped develop are now powering multi-billion dollar companies and used by Nestl, Adidas, Virgin, Uber and HSBC. We help you develop the best technology on the market. For more information, please visit https://xenoss.io/.

