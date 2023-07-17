Discovery Park Launches “Discovery Spark” Startup Contest





Discovery Park, a leading science and innovation campus in Sandwich, Kent, has launched a new business assistance program and competition, Discovery Spark.

The program is designed to lay the foundation for future corporate success and equip you with the skills you need to market to investors in early-stage life sciences businesses.

Running for eight weeks, this free hybrid program aims to unlock the potential of Discovery Park’s best facilities, talent and network. Conducted in four face-to-face sessions plus mentoring, networking and group learning, the sessions cover teams, consistent communication, finance, market impact and pitch preparation, all ending with a drill pitch at Discovery Park increase.

Discovery Spark is currently accepting applications from life sciences startups, with a deadline of August 20th. 1 out of an initial group of up to 12 companies will be selected for over $100,000 including a 50,000 investment from Discovery Park Ventures, his one-year free lab space at Discovery Park, plus comprehensive business support and dedicated service Win substantial prize packages. Guidance.

Renos Savva, founder of Cambridge-based drug discovery CRO Domainex and now Head of Innovation at Discovery Park, said: Discovery Spark is essential for all future leaders who want to hone their skills to audit and win investment in their business. It also provides unique access to industry analysts, experienced leaders, executives and his trainers for advice and support, as well as a new network of fellow entrepreneurs.

One company selected to win an investment of 50,000 gets even more benefits, plus one year of free lab space at Discovery Park. This bespoke prize also includes business support from Barclays Eagle Lab and complimentary support from companies specializing in IP & Legal, Finance & Tax, Human Resources & Executive Management, Marketing & His PR, Web & Data Management. is included. In addition to this, as an experienced biobusiness facilitator and mentor, I will provide dedicated and ongoing mentorship alongside other professional colleagues at Discovery Park.

Discovery Park CEO Mayer Schreiber added: Discovery Park is a thriving incubator with community and room to grow, making it the ideal environment for starting and expanding a company. We understand the pressure to find lab space and the pinch of many scale-up and spin-out companies. As such, Discovery Spark is an important reflection of our commitment to leveraging our facilities and networks to develop the next generation of Life Science His leaders.

Those selected for the program will have the opportunity to pitch 50,000 investment and support packages at Discovery Park’s investment conference in London in November. Additionally, program participants will also receive free lab space as an additional wildcard prize. It was decided by a vote of the participants.

For more information, applicants should register their interest on the Discovery Spark page.

BioSpark Key Dates:

Application Deadline: Midnight 20th August 2023 Program Start: 26th September

Participation is open to companies incorporated in the UK, demonstrating a proof of concept and free to operate. The ultimate goal is to pitch your business concept to a panel of investors, industry experts and partners to win an award.

Details of entry and prize requirements can be found on Discovery Spark.

