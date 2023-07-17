Samsung ViewFinity S9, amazing new 5K monitor





True-to-life colors and extremely high resolution bring high-quality visuals to work and entertainment on a single monitor

Samsung Electronics America today announced that it is expanding its ViewFinity monitor lineup with the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 (S90PC model). The ViewFinity S9 launch strengthens Samsung’s line of high-definition monitors, following the launch of his ViewFinity S8 (S80PB model) in June 2022, which features Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution. His new ViewFinity S9 includes all the tools necessary for creative industries such as graphic design and photography, and he was named a CES Innovation Award Winner for 2023.

Bring your ideas to vibrant life

The new ViewFinity S9 offers a 27-inch screen with 5K resolution (5,120 x 2,880). Its display gives you 50% more working space than other 4K UHD monitors and delivers superior image and text clarity. This allows the professional to work with ultra-high-definition content without zooming in, so he can view the project in his 5K while keeping all the editing tools on-screen.

Powered by 99% DCI-P3[1] With 218 PPI (pixels per inch), ViewFinity S9 delivers more saturated, vivid colors and sharper details, perfect for users who value visual fidelity.[2]. Plus, a typical brightness of 600 cd/m2 makes it easy to work in nearly any lighting environment. Samsung’s calibration technology helps users achieve the exact colors they desire. During production, the monitor’s color is calibrated at the factory for an incredible accuracy of Delta E <21 right out of the box.[3]

Easy smart calibration with your smartphone

ViewFinity S9 uses a smartphone-controlled smart calibration feature[4] This is an industry first. Users can easily customize their screens and make precise settings whenever they want without the need for expensive and complicated calibration equipment. With the SmartThings app, users can select Calibration in Basic mode for quick and easy adjustment of white balance and gamma settings, or Professional mode for full control over color temperature, brightness, color space and gamma settings. You can also use modes. The user can start the process by simply pointing the smartphone’s camera at his ViewFinity S9, and after calibration can view a report detailing the adjustments made and the Delta E’s color accuracy.

Make work productive and entertainment fun

ViewFinity S9 is equipped with TUV-certified intelligent eye care features that reduce eye fatigue even after extended use. Additionally, the Samsung Matte Display limits light reflections and glare on the monitor to minimize distractions while you work and preserve color accuracy on your screen.

Pivot mode rotates the screen 90 degrees so users can read long documents with less scrolling.

ViewFinity S9 features Thunderbolt 4 and Mini DisplayPort inputs in addition to USB-C, providing versatile connectivity for both Mac and Windows PC users. With Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, users can charge their devices with up to 90W of power and reliably transfer data at speeds of up to 40Gbps.[5]

This monitor is equipped with a built-in 4K SlimFit camera that connects via pogo pins without the need for additional cables or equipment. This camera provides crystal clear quality for video calls in apps like Google Meet.The camera tilts according to the angle of the monitor, and auto framing is also possible[6] Even if you change the position, you can keep the user’s view and keep it in the shot.

ViewFinity S9’s slim metal design makes it suitable for any space. With an ergonomic design, this monitor can be adjusted to fit almost any position or posture for comfort and enhanced productivity. It has a height-adjustable stand that adapts to the user’s eye level and allows the screen to be tilted to suit the viewing angle. Pivot mode rotates the screen 90 degrees so you can read long documents with less scrolling. VESA mount compatibility allows users to save space and keep their desks clutter-free.

The built-in Smart TV app gives users a complete TV experience when work is done and it’s time to switch to entertainment. Users can access popular streaming apps and shows without the need for a separate PC, and the Samsung Gaming Hub allows users to stream from partners such as Xbox Game Pass and his NVIDIA GeForce Now without the need for downloads or storage space. You can play games. The display has built-in speakers and a remote control with Adaptive Sound+ that automatically adjusts noise levels, making it the perfect monitor for work and play.

The ViewFinity S9 will be available in August at Samsung.com and select retailers nationwide for $1,599.99. For more information on our full line of high resolution monitors and ViewFinity, please visit Samsung.com.

Specifications S90PC Display Screen Size 27 Panel Type IPS, Flat Resolution 5K (5,120 x 2,880) Color Gamut DCI-P3 99% Brightness (Typical) 600 cd/m2 Refresh Rate (Max) 60Hz Response Time 5ms (GtG) Contrast Ratio (Static ) 1000:1 Matte Display Yes Feature Calibration Smart Calibration Intelligent Eye Care Adaptive Picture / Eye Saver Mode / Flicker Free Camera 4K (3,840 x 2,160) with Inbox Smart TV App Game Hub (KR, US, CA, BR , GB, FR, DE, IT, ES) Interface Connection Type 1 Thunderbolt 4 (90W) 1 miniDP, USB-C (3DN) Design Stand Type HAS / Pivot / Tilt Wall Mount 100×100

[1] Color representation calculated by CIE 1976.

[2] Color accuracy numbers may vary depending on the measuring device and measuring point. Screen features may vary depending on system environment such as computer components, age of use and other factors.

[3] Factory calibration measures sRGB accuracy under factory conditions. Values ​​may vary depending on the measurement environment. Users can find the factory calibration report in the On-Screen Display (OSD) settings.

[4] Smart Calibration is available on Galaxy S10 and newer, Galaxy Note10 and newer, Galaxy Fold devices, Galaxy Flip devices, iPhone 11 and newer, and 2nd generation iPhone SE 2 and newer. Requires the latest version of the SmartThings app.

[5] Certain devices using MacOS 13 may have limited compatibility.

[6] Auto-framing works when using built-in applications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-viewfinity-s9-an-astounding-new-5k-monitor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos