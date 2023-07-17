Retail tech news you may have missed last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





PropTech Startup Sook Announces Lysa Campbell Appointed Chief Operating Officer

Sooke has appointed Raisa Campbell as Chief Operating Officer as it seeks to expand its presence in the UK and internationally.

The company turns empty stores into adaptive pop-up spaces and has nine locations in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Southampton and Edinburgh.

They are used for short-term retail, brand activation, and pop-up and live advertising on digital screens in stores. The company’s customer base includes Uber, Jgermeister, Vodafone and TikTok.

Campbells CV included the creation and sale of agencies in the field marketing space and leading the Retail Marketing group as CEO, reorienting the initial proposition from a UK bricks-and-mortar focus to a global digital function. increase.

In parallel, she launched a sister agency, Retail Storey, investing and designing in-house social commerce technology capabilities to maximize this opportunity.

Since then, she has founded a new agency, She Makes a Difference, that supports other small business founders and senior executives.

New Balance Leverages Volumental 3D Foot Scanner Solution to Launch Concept Store in Singapore

New Balance recently opened a concept store in Singapore and installed a Volumeal 3D foot scanner in the fitting area.

Since partnering with Volumental in 2017, the retailer says it has scanned the feet of more than one million shoppers worldwide.

Scanning takes less than 5 seconds. Employees can get detailed information about a customer’s foot so they can find shoes that fit.

Volumental claims the solution will bring brands and retailers: Reduce return rate by 18%. Increase shoe sales by 20%. Achieve a 71% email capture rate.

Apple announces the introduction of iPhone contactless ‘Tap to Pay’ in the UK

UK small businesses and those selling goods at carboot sales and markets can now accept contactless payments directly on their iPhones instead of connecting to a card reader.

Customers can pay via traditional contactless payment cards or via Apple Pay on their iPhone or Apple Watch.

The launch of Apple’s Tap to Pay scheme on iPhones in the UK involves the use of a payment processing iOS app, requiring users to have an iPhone XS handset running at least iOS 16.4 or later.

