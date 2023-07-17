Global Data Architecture Technical Lead – State Street Global Advisors Vice President





State Street Global Advisors is seeking experienced, hands-on, dynamic and well-connected data architects to join our technology team and lead the design and implementation of large-scale data initiatives.

As the Global Data Architecture Technical Lead, you will be responsible for:

End-to-end data architecture design and implementation including data ingestion, data modeling, and data distribution. Lead large-scale data warehouse projects Build data integrations between cloud-based systems Manage and lead a large global team of employees and consultants Work closely with companies on data strategy to ensure standards and compliance Collaborate with enterprise data architecture to set policies Be competitive in evaluating vendors and emerging technologies Generate new ideas to improve efficiency Work with broad global teams on major business initiatives These skills are: , will help you succeed in this role: Extensive experience building and managing data platforms on the cloud Design and architecture review experience Banking, investment data domain experience Strong data ingestion, data catalog, and data analysis framework Experience in building work Strong experience in application design and development Experience in data virtualization preferred Strong communication and collaboration skills Innovative and exceptional ability to learn and adopt new technologies Experience in Agile development methodologies, Informatica, AWS, Redshift, Databricks, Tableau, Cognos, Oracle Exadata Education and Recommended Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Degree in Computer Engineering Business, CFA Certification Required Are you the right candidate? Yes! We truly believe in the power of diverse employee backgrounds and experiences. Each job description details what is expected of you, but you don’t have to meet all of them when you apply. If you like change and innovation, try to see the big picture, make data-driven decisions, and are a great team player, you might be the perfect fit.

About State Street Global Advisors What We Do. As the wealth management division of State Street Corporation, State Street Global Advisors has been serving governments, institutions and financial advisors around the world for over 40 years. With a rigorous, risk-conscious approach based on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build a wide range of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help our portfolio companies understand that being fair for people and sustainable for the planet can lead to long-term performance. And as a pioneer in indices, ETFs and ESG investing, we are constantly inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become one of the world’s largest asset managers with trillions of dollars under management. our mission. State Street Global Advisors’ mission is to invest responsibly to enable economic prosperity and social progress. We are driven by the desire to help our clients and the people who trust them achieve a better future. We have a long history of developing innovative investment strategies to provide our clients with cost-effective, reliable and transparent returns without undue risk. work, live and grow. We are making every effort to create a comfortable working environment. Our benefits package is competitive and comprehensive. Details vary by region, but you can expect perks like generous medical care, insurance and savings plans. Access flexible work programs to suit your needs. Also, our extensive development programs and educational support will help you reach your full potential. Inclusion, diversity and social responsibility. We believe that the diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives of our employees are powerful in creating an inclusive environment where everyone can grow and reach their full potential while adding value to both the organization and our clients. I sincerely believe that I can contribute to We warmly welcome candidates of diverse origins, backgrounds, abilities, ages, sexual orientations, gender identities and personalities. Another core value of State Street is our active engagement with communities around the world as partners and leaders. We have tools to help you balance work and personal life, paid volunteer days, a matching gift program, access to our employee network, and more to help you stay connected to what’s important to you.

State Street is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer.

Company Name: State Street Global Advisors

Salary Range: $110,000 to $185,000 per year The above range applies to roles in designated primary locations. The scope of coverage may vary if the candidate ultimately works outside of the primary work location listed above.

