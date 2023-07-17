



A leading GistAI company. AI for personalization powers personalized ecommerce experiences. technology advantage. Machine learning dynamically adjusts prices to increase consumer appeal. customer support. AI-enabled chatbots provide personalized, emotionally intelligent assistance.

Pay attention to e-commerce brands: Gone are the days of blanketing consumers with vaguely relevant ads.

Seven in 10 consumers now expect brands to personalize their advertising and product recommendations, and 76% are frustrated when they don’t, according to a McKinsey survey.

In response, 9 out of 10 companies, including Coca-Cola, Netflix and Sephora, have invested in efforts to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for personalization to provide consumers with one-on-one or near-one experiences. are doing.

In a nutshell, personalization in e-commerce uses data to present customers with products and deals that are tailored to them. Instead of asking shoppers to sift through a list of products, personalization uses a customer’s purchase history and brand browsing behavior to suggest the products that person is most likely to purchase.

As a reward, 78% of consumers are likely to make repeat purchases from companies that personalize, according to the aforementioned McKinsey report.

But personalization increases customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, and sales only when done correctly. And to do that, insights must be sifted from massive amounts of customer data that humans simply cannot process or analyze manually.

This is where artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) come into play for ecommerce brands.

AI for personalization in e-commerce

Personalization in e-commerce is possible without AI, but it relies on grouping customers into personas based on common demographics and interests. While this is a good approach, today’s consumers can sniff out if they’re being marketed as a persona instead of an individual.

AI-based personalization is more specific, using sophisticated algorithms to scan large amounts of customer data and provide information based on the user’s own specific behavior.

Christine Smith, managing director and retail commerce lead at Deloitte Digital, said AI’s ability to process data in real time and adapt on the fly to create personalized experiences is a key advantage for e-commerce brands. says. It also helps that AI is less prone to human error and can run 24/7.

With the majority of consumers expecting a high degree of personalization, e-commerce brands have many ways to leverage AI to deliver customized shopping experiences. Here are three of them.

1. Personal product recommendations

One of the most obvious examples of using AI for personalization is the personalized product recommendations you see when you log on to your email or your favorite e-commerce brand’s website.

Here, complex machine learning algorithms mine previous purchases, cart additions, product reviews and product interactions to generate personalized product recommendations in real time.

This customer data is the basis for training algorithms that continue to learn and improve the accuracy of their recommendations as new data is received.

Example to emulate: Netflix

Netflix is ​​a pioneer in recommendations. The streaming giant’s recommendation engine, called NRE (Netflix Recommendation Engine), uses algorithms to analyze data from each member’s viewing history to generate hyper-personalized movie and TV show recommendations.

2. Automated dynamic pricing

Continually adjusting product prices is a necessary but time-consuming task. By incorporating machine learning into pricing, e-commerce brands can automatically adjust prices in real time based on their own manufacturing costs, competitors’ prices, market demand and seasonality.

AI-based dynamic pricing offers consumers the following benefits:

We monitor the competition and adjust our prices so that our customers get a fair price.

Offer real-time, personalized discounts based on customer behavior. For example, if a person shows ongoing interest in a product, a dynamic pricing algorithm might lure that person with a limited-time discount.

Example to emulate: Amazon

Amazon is the king of AI-based dynamic pricing. The e-commerce giant uses machine learning to update prices for millions of items several times daily. Its re-pricing algorithms consider product demand, availability and customer behavior. This allows Amazon to always offer the most competitive prices.

3. Personalized customer support with AI-powered chatbots

Using NLP and sentiment analysis, today’s chatbots understand not just the text, but the sentiment behind customer support requests.

Combined with sentiment, access to customer data, and rapid response, it’s easy to see why chatbots have become a personalization tool. Today’s chatbots can also greet customers by name, recommend products and discounts based on purchase and browsing data, and help customers complete online purchases.

Example to emulate: Sephora

Most ecommerce chatbots can answer basic customer inquiries, but more innovative chatbots can also act as shopping assistants.

Cosmetics retailer Sephora is a prime example. A chatbot on the Sephoras website answers questions about returns and exchanges. But it’s also a virtual assistant that asks customers about their skin tone and makeup preferences and offers customized recommendations.

The Big Challenge of AI Personalization: Relevant Data

The benefits of using AI for personalization are clear, but the success of your strategy depends on your data.

Deloitte’s Kristin Smith recommends e-commerce brands ask themselves the following questions about their customer data:

What is the quality and source of data your brand intends to use?

Do brands have permission to collect and use the data they hold?

How actionable and granular is the data?

Smith said many organizations have only high levels of customer data. But high-level demographic data doesn’t always translate into actionable insights for personalization.

In addition to having skilled staff to implement and maintain the AI ​​tools, the entire marketing and data team ensures that the data used by the AI ​​algorithms is biased enough to help customers actually connect with the brand and make a purchase. You should always make sure that there is no , and that you are specific enough. you are consistent.

Derrick Haney, Pipe17’s head of demand generation and co-founder of Ecommerce Tech, said there will be rabbit hole ideas about what data points AI can collect for personalization. I’m here.

Perhaps you’ll be testing new products based on your previous purchase history. Or test personalized emails based on when customers last visited your site. There’s a lot to personalize, but the essence of personalization is recognizing and accommodating that each person has a different customer journey.

