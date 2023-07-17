Backed by active impact and breakthroughs, Othersphere secures $3 million to strategically find climate technology projects





A Victorian-based startup aims to drive industrial decarbonization through data analytics.

Othersphere has raised over C$3 million in seed financing to develop a location optimization platform for sustainable commodities.

A cleantech startup based in Victoria, British Columbia helps stakeholders understand where it makes the most sense to build new production assets for zero and low emissions such as clean hydrogen. We build software that is designed to be.

The reality is that it is too late to decarbonize many parts of our economy, especially heavy industry, Othersphere co-founder and CEO Robert Murphy said in an interview with BetaKit.

You can invent a solution in the lab, but who cares if you can’t scale it? – Robert Murphy, Othersphere

According to Murphy, who has spent his career in the energy sector, one of the most difficult challenges is deciding where to actually place green infrastructure projects. As markets become more complex due to changing regulations, it can often be difficult to align the talent needed to get a sustainable commodity production project off the ground.

If you can find a spot with the highest economy, lowest emissions, and a good fit with the local environment, that’s the way to go. [climate tech projects] Murphy said it’s a way to raise all the money needed from the bench to drive the decarbonisation of the industry.

Armed with past experience and capital from prominent cleantech investors, Murphy has developed a platform designed to balance all these factors to determine where to place green infrastructure. We have set our sights on addressing this bottleneck in the Othersphere.

The Otherspheres round, which closed last month, was led by Vancouver-based early-stage cleantech fund Active Impact Investments. The round was raised through a Simple Agreement on Future Equity (SAFE) and was backed by Thin Line Capital, KDX and Keiki Capital.

For Active Impact, Murphy played a big role in pulling the company into the Othersphere. Active Impact founder and managing partner Mike Winterfield called the CEO a rare talent, citing his years of experience in the energy sector.

Murphy said he’s been working with energy in some way, shape, or form most of his life. The Othersphere CEO has previously spent time in oil and gas consulting, focused on energy projects in international markets with Enbridge and Chevron, and tracking climate change pollution with San Francisco-based cleantech startup Aclima.

After leaving Aclima, Murphy joined Breakthrough Energy, a climate technology platform founded by Bill Gates, as a business advisor in late 2021 through a fellowship program. During his time there, Murphy helped his team determine where to build these projects through various breakthroughs, but it was then that he quickly realized there was a broader need. I was.

Last year, Murphy launched Othersphere with endorsement from Breakthrough in the form of a $250,000 grant to support early R&D and build a proof of concept.

According to Murphy, the Otherspheres platform considers a variety of data sources and analyzes this information to help customers evaluate the best geographic conditions for a given project. Factors include the cost of electricity and natural gas, the carbon content of their inputs, transportation options, demand for low-carbon technologies, human and environmental variables, and more.

Stakeholders are stuck in the planning stages, says Winterfield, even though green commodity production projects have all the ingredients in place, from demand to willing developers and funders. It often happens.

There are builders, there are funders, there are policy makers, there are communities, and so many other people, but when they all change the way they see the world, things slow down from there, says Murphy. said Mr. You can invent a solution in the lab, but who cares if you can’t scale it?

Within this context, the Other Sphere has room to act as a coordination mechanism to help these parties determine where it makes the most sense, both geographically and economically, to build eco-friendly commodity projects. I think. They are essentially providing that data layer to all the various incumbents to enable these projects to come to fruition, Winterfield said.

The Other Sphere will begin by focusing on green hydrogen production projects, given that hydrogen overlaps chemically and technologically with other physical commodities, which Murphy calls the gatekeeper. explained.

Using the latest funding, Othersphere hopes to turn its proof of concept into a full-fledged product and launch it by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Feature images were provided by Freepik.

