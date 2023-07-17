The global microbiome sequencing services market is projected to grow significantly as new drug (IND) requirements and technological innovations for fecal microbiota offer immense opportunities.





Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — “Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market (2023-2028) By Technology, Labs, Research, Products & Services, Applications, End Users, Geography and Competitive Analysis ” report added. It will be added to the services of ResearchAndMarkets.com.

A recent survey of the global microbiome sequencing services industry found that the market was valued at US$1.66 billion in 2023 and is projected to almost double to reach US$3.77 billion by 2028, with 17.8% shows a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

An analysis of the global microbiome sequencing services market further reveals that it is segmented on the basis of technology, laboratory, research, products and services, application, end-user, and geography.

The various techniques used include sequencing by synthesis (SBS), sequencing by ligation (SBL), pyrosequencing, Sanger sequencing, shotgun sequencing, targeted gene sequencing, RNA sequencing, and others. The laboratories involved are categorized as wet labs and dry labs, and research is either outsourced or in-house.

Additionally, products and services include reagents and consumables, instruments, services, and analytical and data interpretation solutions. Applications for these services vary across gastrointestinal disease, infectious disease, central nervous system disease, oncology, and more.

End-users consist primarily of pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies and academic/research institutions. Geographically, this market is divided into North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of competitors, provides financial performance data to listed market participants, and details the company’s recent developments in the competitive landscape. Major companies profiled include MR DNA, Merieux Nutrisciences Corp., Ubiome, Inc., Zymo Research Corp., Second Genome, Rancho Biosciences and others.

To accurately assess a company’s positioning, the report uses the Competitive Quadrant Tool to rank industry position scores and markets based on financial performance, growth strategies, innovation scores, new product launches, investments, and growth over the past three years. Analyzing performance scores. market share.

A detailed Ansoff matrix analysis is also performed for the global microbiome sequencing services market. It is a strategic tool used to design a company’s growth strategy and assess its approach on four strategies. Market development, market penetration, product development and diversification. This matrix also aids in risk analysis to understand the risks associated with each approach.

This comprehensive assessment of the global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, complete with detailed qualitative analysis, authentic data, and market size projections, proves to be invaluable for market leaders and new entrants alike. Proven. Through extensive primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations of industry insiders, this report presents an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s His Five Forces Model, PESTLE analysis, and Ansoff’s Matrix. Offers.

With a focus on regulatory scenarios for the industry, this report is an essential tool for discussing and making informed decisions about the rules and regulations imposed by major regulatory bodies and various geographies. A competitive analysis using the positioning quadrant completes the competitive positioning tool.

Growing interest in human microbiome therapeutics, its use as a novel validated target for drug development, and its application in early detection and diagnosis of disease are the major drivers of this market. However, the lack of awareness among physicians and scientists of advanced tools for data analysis and barriers to proving causal links between gut microbiota and disease are challenges. Nonetheless, new drug (IND) requirements for fecal microbiota, increased research collaborations, increased research investment and technological advancements provide immense opportunities for growth.

Included company profiles are Baseclear BV, BioSpherex LLC, Clinical-Microbiomics A/S, Diversigen, Inc., Locus Biosciences, Inc., Merieux Nutrisciences Corp., Metabiomics Corp., Microbiome Insights, Inc., Molzym GmbH & Co. Kg, MR DNA (Molecular Research LP), Openbiome, Rancho Biosciences, Resphere Biosciences, LLC., Second Genome, Shanghai Realbio Technology Co., Ltd., and Zymo Research Corp.

Remarkable growth projections of this market coupled with its detailed analysis and insights present attractive opportunities for both stakeholders and investors.

Key Attributes:

report attribute

detail

number of pages

210

Forecast period

2023-2028

2023 Estimated Market Value (USD)

$1.67 billion

Projected Market Value (USD) to 2028

$3.78 billion

compound annual growth rate

17.8%

Target area

global

Company Profile

Base Clear BV

Biospherex LLC

Clinical Microbiomics A/S

DiversiGen Inc.

Locus Bioscience Inc.

Merieux Nutrisciences Corp.

Metabiomics Co., Ltd.

Microbiome Insights Inc.

Morjim GmbH & Co. Kg

MR DNA (Molecular Research LP)

open biome

rancho bioscience

Resfera Biosciences LLC.

second genome

Shanghai Real Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Zymo Research Inc.

For more information on the Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wmrgk.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source of international market research reports and market data. It provides up-to-date data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

