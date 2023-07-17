Responsible innovation and reskilling required as tech companies embrace Gen AI: expert





Enterprise Bureau

As generative artificial intelligence impacts how businesses operate, industry experts stress the need for reskilling to drive responsible innovation. The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has founded xAI, an artificial intelligence company that is “maximally curious and truth-seeking,” according to Twitter Spaces. He is proposing self-regulation by industry groups. Arun Kumar Parameswaran, senior vice president and managing director of Salesforce India, said Gen AI is playing an important role in every industry’s operations, but just delivering that capability is not enough. . “As companies race to adopt and implement generative AI, prioritizing balance is imperative. Providing generative AI capabilities is not enough. Responsible innovation must take precedence,” he said. said. Companies are betting big on his Gen AI. HCL and Wipro announced the Gen AI Lab, and Wipro has pledged US$1 billion to develop AI solutions.

Chennai-based software company Zoho plans to bring Gen AI in-house, and is currently using zero-shot learning techniques for AI-driven communication and discovery to turn conversations, summaries, paraphrases, and new tasks into new tasks. We are developing an adaptive learning language model (LLM). Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, AI research director at the company, said: He feels that while AI itself cannot take someone out of a job, any individual with access to it can.

“Although national laws are still lagging behind, today most AI development is self-regulated. You have to have a strong moral stance when you do,” he said. Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma expressed concern about the power accumulated by some people and countries.

“Here’s the OpenAI blog post that took place this week: In less than seven years, we have a system that could lead to the crippling, or even annihilation, of humanity,” he said. Tweeted. Recently, the founder and CEO of e-commerce startup Dukaan replaced 90% of his customer support team with his AI chatbot. Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease, feels that entrepreneurs are becoming more sensitive to the negative consequences of their actions when using his AI and need to find alternatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehitavada.com/Encyc/2023/7/17/Responsible-innovation-reskilling-needed-as-tech-cos-embrace-Gen-AI-Experts.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos