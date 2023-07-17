Seek a strong value proposition for younger audiences





Malin Stomann, Chief Product Officer, SVT

Malin Strowman (SVT)

Our video-on-demand service SVT Play is popular among people over 45, but younger Swedish consumers are consuming even more online video and generally don’t even have access to broadcast channels. Netflix, YouTube and Instagram are driving their consumption. For teens, it’s mostly TikTok. Still, SVT remains strongly confident in its platform for the future.

Young people may seem addicted to smartphones and social media, but they report that they mostly watch videos from streaming services and YouTube, mostly on TV screens. (56% vs. 25% on mobile). For teens, the ratio is reversed, but these mobile-hungry teens in him grow up and enter the world of work and spend less time on their phones. It has been observed that there are And they want that sense of community that they can relax in front of the big screen in their first home.

Therefore, we use TikTok and Instagram as the most effective ways to connect with young users on smartphones and compare them with others to remind them of SVT’s offer. However, there are still some things to be clarified. Why would these young users choose SVT Play over Netflix or YouTube? What can we offer to better serve their needs?

In general, all streaming services seem to cater to the desire to watch something with a partner. A high percentage of all users of all ages cite this as one of the reasons they watch different platforms. SVT wants to take this even further and create a sense of community. Competing with TikTok and Instagram is tough, but you might be able to come up with a formula that works.

Stay up to date and learn

YouTube seems to cater to a wide variety of needs, such as scrolling through content that doesn’t require anything from the user, having fun, playing something in the background, or simply watching for a short time. . You can also stay up-to-date and learn new things in your area of ​​interest. Those last two are the value propositions we want to own as a utility company.

Besides catching up on what you may have missed on TV (SVT1, SVT2, or the children’s channel SVT Barn), another popular reason to watch SVT Play is to stay up to date. In fact, for 15-29 year olds, this is the number one reason to choose SVT Play. So, we now focus on young users, i.e. those who know the news program on TV, but rather rely on reliable news sources, knowledge and facts to understand the world, participate in conversations with friends and stay informed. We are looking into this offer further for users in need. be able to make the best choices.

The value proposition is to consistently provide content that can be searched and consumed according to specific needs. We run tests on short news content to lower the threshold for generating interest in longer articles. We think it’s easier to start with something short and keep learning more about the subject if it piques your interest. This addresses the user’s habit of being speed oriented, immersed in a particular interest, and having short attention spans.

Other experiments have used live “slow TV”, short live formats, kid-friendly formats, news video clips, etc. to like, chat, personalize, or simply other parallel viewing within a video player. We are investigating how the interaction to see the person is done. Users are more likely to return sooner or more often. A strong value proposition will encourage users to come back at least once a week, and more often if updated.

These tests require rapid content production combined with developing components for navigation, publishing, and interactivity. A/B testing tools are needed, and analysts use live data to gain insights and determine subsequent testing. Formats vary in tempo, length, appearance, and sometimes change for the next publication, but it can take weeks to transform into something completely different based on what you learn. I have.

All data is provided by Ungdomsbarometern and internal research, user behavior mapping and agile experiments. This article first appeared in issue 56 of the EBU tech-i magazine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.ebu.ch/news/2023/07/seeking-strong-value-propositions-for-younger-audiences The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos