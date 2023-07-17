How to use Google Music AI and MusicLM





Pioneering a new era in music, Google’s MusicLM proves AI’s extraordinary ability to generate melodious compositions. Google Music AI expertly transforms text descriptions into complex musical compositions, vividly illustrating the myriad possibilities at the intersection of AI and music.

Understanding Google Music AI: What is MusicLM?

Born out of Google’s revolutionary AI Test Kitchen program, MusicLM is a revolutionary text-to-music generator. This unique model expertly creates high-fidelity music from basic text prompts that resemble everyday language.

Producing music at an excellent 24kHz and boasting an excellent sampling rate, the end result is truly high quality audio. But most notable is the immediacy of Google’s MusicLM AI model, which produces music virtually instantaneously.

Behind the scenes, the MusicLM algorithm undergoes intensive training on a comprehensive dataset of 5,500 songs. These unique pieces were created by Sound He artist residing in the Google Arts and Culture Lab.

Behind the scenes, the MusicLM algorithm undergoes intensive training on a comprehensive dataset of 5,500 songs (Image: Kerem Glen/Midjourney)

This audio treasure trove is accompanied by extensive text descriptions meticulously curated by experts in the music field. Looking to the future of research, Google has generously made this dataset (appropriately called MusicCaps) publicly available.

Imagine having the power to spin music using simple text prompts. If you find yourself struggling to identify elusive music ideas, MusicLM is your ultimate ally. Let your imagination run wild and turn vague ideas into tangible audio.

Currently, for user-provided input, MusicLM generates two tracks of 20 seconds each. But as the research paper behind this Google Music AI model highlights, this AI model has the potential to create impressive musical compositions up to five minutes long.

How to use MusicLM?

Now that you have a good idea of ​​what you can do with Google’s MusicLM, let’s take a closer look at how you can create your own AI soundtrack.

Go to the official website of MusicLM powered by Google and click “Start” to start your journey. Click Get Started (Image Credit) Then click Register Interest to join the waiting list. Click “Register Interest” (Image credit) Once registration is complete, log in with your Google account. Once you have received access to MusicLM, click “Try Now” to continue. Click “Try Now” (Image credit)

It’s time to let your imagination run free. Enter a textual description that serves as the basis for the piece. Prompts can be as simple or as complex as you need. They can be abstract concepts, special moods, or other fanciful things.

Here are some fresh tips to spark your creativity.

“A soothing symphony for deep relaxation”

“A theme song for an adventurous video game. The rhythm is energetic and bouncy, dominated by an engaging synthesizer melody. The song is designed to loop seamlessly, allowing for bell chimes and anticipation.” Surprise elements such as nu pauses are accented.”

“A visual representation of a beautiful sunset. Orange and pink hues harmonize with the sky and are reflected in the calm sea. The silhouette creates a captivating contrast against the setting sun.”

To download AI-composed music, simply click the “three dots” icon next to the generated track. A pop-up menu will appear, just select the “Download” option.

Note: MusicLM is not accessible at this time. However, we will be experimenting with the new prompts you suggested as soon as we receive the activation email. stay tuned!

A symphony of progress

The invasion of AI into the musical realm opens up a world of thrilling possibilities that inspire a sense of wonder. Looking back at this progress, it’s hard not to marvel at the sophistication of algorithms like Google’s MusicLM that have the power to transform simple text prompts into soul-stirring melodies.

The recent proliferation of AI image generators such as Midjourney and DALL-E proves the power of machine learning. And now it’s time for music to dive into this wonderful new world. Addressing this reality raises a series of interesting questions. Can AI transcend the boundaries of sound in the same way that visuals can? Can we harness the abstract, emotional nature of music to recreate the euphoria, sadness, or tranquility that a symphony or solitary note evokes?

As we stand on the edge of this frontier, it is imperative that we approach it with both intellectual curiosity and a sincere awareness of the possibilities it brings. The fusion of AI and music promises an extraordinary journey that redefines the relationship between sound and creativity, humming collectively to the rhythm of progress.

Featured image credit: Kerem Glen/Midjourney

