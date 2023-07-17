What will the role of the CIO look like in 2026?





Furthermore, she adds: “While this has been a common practice in technology and cutting-edge companies for many years, we are beginning to see widespread change in the CIO community. Because we are responsible for driving the development product forward, we drive revenue. ”

Several big events in the past few years have also pushed the CIO’s work into this new realm.

These events include widespread adoption of cloud and Software-as-a-Service. The arrival of digital natives in the workplace. Especially the rapid adoption of AI and ChatGPT. And the use of low-code software development platforms is increasing. All of these trends have pushed more technology creativity into the hands of his non-IT employees, thus giving the CIO and his team time to pursue responsibilities beyond basic software implementation. was given.

“One of the biggest drivers of the changing role of the CIO is that the business has become less dependent on the IT organization,” says Gupta. “Democratizing technology implementation has become less complicated as the capabilities of technology related to developing and managing automation solutions have evolved. It’s a great opportunity for CIOs to lead more strategic initiatives.”

Future changes in responsibilities

IT leaders expect these factors to change the way IT operates within the enterprise in general, and thus the structure of the CIO position itself.

First, employees across the enterprise are empowered to create new technical capabilities and implement SaaS products into their workstreams. As a result, CIOs are essentially managing and supporting highly distributed teams, said Mark He Taylor, CEO of the Institute for Information Management (SIM).

Research firm Gartner predicts that 55% of all successful emerging technology solutions will be offered to “non-traditional” buyers — business technologists and other non-IT employees — by 2025. I’m here.

“That will make the IT department’s role as an advisor and trusted consultant to the business even more important,” says Erica Haushere, senior vice president and CIO of software company Teradata.

At the same time, as employees across the enterprise take on more work and more organizations go 100 percent cloud, “every plumbing becomes an external service,” says Taylor.

That may mean changes to traditional job titles within IT, as well as the way IT itself is organized. His future CIO is likely to see his team shrink as he buys both more technology and his IT staff as a service.

(As an aside, Taylor notes that the trend is for today’s IT workers who identify themselves specifically as tech workers to “find their greatest opportunities for career growth in pure tech companies.” I’m assuming it will.)

On the other hand, as the creation and procurement of technology move away from intensive IT departments and become more democratized, CIOs need to use their persuasion and influence to engage others in how and how technology is delivered. IT leaders say they anticipate needing to rely more on what they have. should be used.

“They need to create a compelling rationalization for their IT investments through storytelling. It’s not just about creating a vision, it’s about selling that vision,” said Joel Schwalbe, CIO of biotech company Transnetyx. says Mr.

tech governor secretary

These changes will also force CIOs to spend more time on governance, according to multiple sources.

“We’re going to need to improve our governance a lot more. We need to not only govern what people can and cannot do, but how people do things.” says Burhin. “We will help businesses in a different way than they have in the past, providing guardrails, guidance and governance to keep them from making the wrong decisions.”

IT leaders say they already feel the growing importance of establishing rules about what technology employees can use, when, and how. As a case in point, they cite the need to guide executive colleagues to understand what it means for employees to use ChatGPT and the job implications of quickly setting policies to guide employees. increase.

Many say the CIO’s role will shift to a more business strategist position, but some technology responsibilities will remain.

For example, the CIO remains responsible for ensuring that all technology creation and deployment across the enterprise, and the data generated by those functions, work within the larger IT ecosystem.

Taylor said: “We still need someone who can pull it all together.”

In addition, CIOs will be asked to do their jobs as efficiently and effectively as they do today, Taylor said.

“To maintain the effectiveness of deployed technology, CIOs must take responsibility for enhancing practices such as agile product management that ensure rapid delivery of value to customers. CIOs will also be responsible for ensuring that early technology and proper data management are used in their practices, and will lead the advancement of digital capabilities at all levels,” said Foundry. said Bunn, one of the speakers at the FutureIT event in May 2023.

But even as CIOs continue to oversee IT infrastructure, how they carry out their responsibilities in the future will change.

CIOs will be selected outside of IT to be responsible for more, if not most, of the technologies and more loosely coupled ecosystems served by vendors. And because we expect technology to evolve more rapidly, we expect the companies of the future to see even more tech sales and a faster pace of turnover.

“CIOs need to see themselves as chief integration officers and chief influence officers,” says Gupta. “The CIO not only needs to understand the interrelationships of all the components of the company’s machine, but also to ensure that all the interrelated components are assembled to work in the best possible way for the company. We also need to influence component owners.”

ready or not?

Another expected difference for future CIOs is that many of them will come from areas other than IT, such as finance, operations, and marketing.

According to Taylor, SIM research shows that this trend is actually already underway, with the percentage of CIOs from non-IT functional areas increasing from about 10% to nearly 30% over the past decade. He also said that ambitious CIOs who have followed technology-oriented career paths will feel more pressure to gain experience outside of IT in order to advance into the C-suite.

That said, Taylor says future CIOs will continue to need technical acumen to be effective.

“They still have to be tech savvy enough to walk into a room with techs and really understand what they are saying,” he added.

All of this will require CIOs to be more flexible and agile than they are today, experts say.

CIOs need to quickly dive deep into emerging technologies, quickly understand how they benefit their organizations, develop governance policies, and be ready to go live. As one CIO put it, the days of slow, controlled rollouts may be over. (The rapid growth in use of ChapGPT shows the point.)

“The ability of companies to change rapidly and frequently is the biggest differentiator in the fast-changing digital and AI-driven new world,” adds Gupta. “Every aspect of the enterprise is driven by some form of information technology. When there is a change in enterprise capabilities, it is all through IT. CIOs are at the center of all change within the enterprise. He drives and influences nearly every decision for the next version of the company.”

But Cameron said a Forrester survey in early 2023 showed that most CIOs were unprepared to meet the expectations of the role in the years to come. In fact, most of his CIOs (58%) are still in what Forrester calls his traditional IT-led mode, he said, according to the survey. About 37% are modern and only a handful of “future-fit” people have the speed, flexibility and values ​​needed to become transformative strategic leaders not only in the IT department, but across the enterprise. %is.

Forrester also found that organizations with future-fit CIOs, as defined by Forrester, experienced a 1.6x increase in revenue from 2021 to 2022 compared to organizations with modern or traditional CIOs. said Cameron.

Despite the percentage of CIOs who are not yet fit for the future, Cameron and others say, across the group, CIOs are really up against the challenges of the future and are working to become the executives they need in the future. Says. Gupta said: “This is an exciting time for his CIO, with a strategic and transformative track record, to grow to greater heights with broader impact.”

