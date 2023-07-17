Google’s Mueller to people who create fake personas: You’re deceiving yourself





In a series of tweets, Google’s John Mueller expressed his thoughts on SEO firms creating fake personas for review sites, including fake LinkedIn profiles. If they think no one realizes you are deceiving yourself, he said.

Fake LinkedIn Profiles to Appear Legit

AI is used to catch millions of fake LinkedIn profiles each year.

An affiliate marketer using a fake LinkedIn profile for author bios shared:

“As an affiliate marketer, having a LinkedIn profile with a fake persona was a great way to gain author trust.

…in the past few months, 90% of my profiles have been suspended by LinkedIn.

Unfortunately, we now have to find other ways to make authors appear more credible and legitimate. “

Fake LinkedIn profiles are so popular that Google Suggest actually suggests searching for fake LinkedIn profiles.

Fake Google Business Profile Reviews

Google is suing marketers for creating and selling fake Google business profile reviews and fake business sites.

Earlier this year, Google announced it was using machine learning models to detect fake business profiles and reviews.

Google shared how it catches fake business reviews.

“We have long used machine intelligence to identify patterns of potential fraud, and we continue to evolve the technology.

Last year, we launched a major update to our machine learning models. This has allowed us to identify new abuse trends many times earlier than in previous years. “

Google blocked or deleted 115 million reviews and blocked 20 million attempts to create fake business profiles.

It’s no joke that you can find fake reviews and profiles.

John Mueller talks about fake personas

Given how adept Google is at catching fake personas and reviews, it’s no surprise that Google’s John Mueller claims that Google knows about fake personas and reviews.

In a series of tweets, he commented:

“PSA making up a fake person for a review site is troubling, even with a fake LinkedIn profile.

Copying other users’ YT reviews to create your own reviews is inexpensive.

Submitting it to office hours as a ranking question, uh, what are you trying to say?

…to be honest, if you do everything yourself, you’ll be fine. She’s the only one running the site, no problem. No need for multiple fake personas. “

When someone asked how one company could be trusted, Mr. Mueller replied:

“You lose *all credibility* when it is revealed that you are running a bogus operation. is deceiving

… what do you mean? “Would you like to wear a badge and get a business card?” Doing a good job will earn you credibility. “

Can’t imitate it?

John Mueller may be right in saying that anyone who thinks they can get away with being fake is “deceiving” themselves.

