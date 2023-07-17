AWS Sustainable Cities is a Billion Dollar Business





ERP Today talks with Jeff Kratz, Head of Public Sector, AWS, about the sustainable cities of the future.

As AWS CEO Adam Selipsky put it, and many others have said before, climate change is the problem of our generation. It’s a good sentiment, but it’s often followed by an overall lackluster next step or polite politician chinwag. So when Amazon announced a program to foster the growth of clean tech innovation in startups, it was a clear sign that big tech was ready to put money and infrastructure in lip service – a total of $2 billion. Substantial corporate venture capital funding, which gives you access to AWS technical experts and resources.

A six-week virtual tech, business and mentorship accelerator offered by Freshwater Advisors, the Public Spending Forum and other industry partners to develop companies and technologists who can support Amazon’s decarbonization mission. Participated in The Sustainable Cities Accelerator. The purpose of this accelerator is to facilitate scalable solutions between AWS customers and the best start-ups offering new clean technology and climate sustainability ideas, especially in the mobility and transportation sectors, and to support their efforts. Bringing positive change to the cities in which we openly operate.

Following the latest accelerator event, we spoke with Jeff Kratz, General Manager of Worldwide Public Sector Partners at AWS, about their standout wins.

ERP Today (ET): 9 startups are participating in the Accelerator. What will unify this year’s projects in addition to ensuring sustainability? Energy monitoring seems to be one trend, reflecting the current state of energy prices.

The cloud is key to reducing costs and improving touchpoints between governments and citizens.

Jeff Kratz (JK): AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator for Infrastructure startups are using engaging and creative cloud technologies to enable a more sustainable and digitally transformed world. Besides our focus on making infrastructure more sustainable, another theme that unites our latest group of startups is cost optimization.

Cost optimization is very important to our customers. This is especially true for the public sector. In the public sector, customers often have to deliver results under severe budgetary constraints. At AWS, we believe the cloud is key to reducing costs and improving touchpoints between governments and citizens. Vutility, one of the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator startups, takes an interesting approach here. They use a scalable, wireless, batteryless in-meter tracker that provides real-time visibility into energy usage. Access to this information helps reduce energy costs. Another cost-optimizing startup is Conservation Labs. Their approach is charming. By monitoring sound signatures in pipes, it measures water flow throughout a building and alerts building owners to insights into leaks and water usage. This information shows customers how to reduce water usage and optimize costs.

ET: Among the projects and candidates selected, were there any emerging technology trends that became more common than before? Web3, for example.

Using synthetic intelligence, companies can show their customers the impact of their sustainability decisions.

JK: Machine learning and artificial intelligence are technology trends that are gaining increasing attention thanks to their ability to derive meaningful insights from large amounts of data. We were in an incredibly data-rich world. According to Statista, the total amount of data created, retrieved, copied and consumed worldwide will reach over 180 zettabytes by 2025. And across the public sector, customers are asking what they can do with that data. RUNWITHIT Synthetics is one of the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator startups that uses a type of artificial intelligence called synthetic intelligence. Using synthetic intelligence, the company can show customers the impact of their sustainability decisions. RUNWITHIT Synthetics can use digital twins to add weather, policy, technology, and infrastructure scenarios to help measure forecast outcomes for climate, emissions, the economy, and more.

ET: What advantages do cities offer in terms of global sustainability, and how can technology have an impact here?

JK: Cities present interesting challenges and opportunities, many of which stem from the amount of people using shared systems (transportation, energy, health/medical services, etc.) in small areas. Population concentration provides cities with vast amounts of data. Using technology, customers can monitor and make recommendations on energy usage, optimize traffic systems and traffic lights, and predict when maintenance of key utilities such as sewage systems will be required. increase. Technology is a key tool that local governments use to modernize cities and make them sustainable.

ET: As the challenge of climate change continues to unfold, how have accelerators and AWS guidance evolved over the years? How will public sector relationships evolve in this regard?

JK: My team and I work backwards with the customer in mind. I can share that over the past few years, sustainability has become increasingly important to our customers, especially in the public sector. At AWS, we believe technology can and should play a major role in improving the lives of people around the world. As a company, Amazon is proud to invest in sustainability and innovate across our business to create a more sustainable future. This includes committing to achieving net zero carbon by 2040 as part of its climate change pledge, Amazon staying on track to drive its business with 100% renewable energy by 2025, or AWS includes a commitment to actively use water by 2030. Businesses and governments need to work together to resolve differences on climate change issues. This recognition is why, in addition to working with startups through our accelerator program, AWS also created the Smart City Competency to recognize AWS partners with experience building and deploying innovative smart city solutions. This competency will make it easier for customers interested in smart city solutions to identify partners with a proven track record in implementing smart city solutions.

Cities need to be smart and sustainable, and in most cases smarter cities are also more sustainable.

ET: Sustainable cities are emerging. Does AWS see smart cities as sustainable cities – in fact, IoT-powered smart cities have probably always followed this green path. So smart cities were never about the smart side. Rather, sustainability has long been ingrained and now seems to be getting its due.

JK: Customers tell us cities need to be smart and sustainable. Smarter cities are often also more sustainable. A good example is traffic lights. Cities want traffic lights to be smarter because they want to reduce congestion and provide citizens with a more comfortable experience. This smart benefit also has huge sustainability benefits. Less time waiting at traffic lights and less pollution created by citizens. Automotus, a former member of his AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator cohort, is a great example of delivering smart, sustainable solutions. They help cities, airports and vehicles reduce congestion and safety hazards caused by the influx of commercial vehicles in urban areas. It not only addresses congestion and safety issues, but also helps customers reduce emissions.

ET: How does AWS reflect the sustainability of the accelerators it drives through its buildings and spaces?

JK: In addition to reducing emissions related to electricity use, AWS is also working on a broader category of indirect emissions, including emissions related to data center construction. Concrete and steel account for the largest percentage of fixed carbon in data center buildings. AWS has several initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of the concrete required for construction. For example, our design standards now require concrete with 20% less solidified carbon compared to standard concrete for new data centers in the US, and we are expanding this requirement globally.

Another way Amazon is working to reduce the carbon footprint of its buildings is with CarbonCure, which infuses recycled carbon dioxide into concrete during production. In addition to use in multiple data centers, Amazon also incorporated his CarbonCure into the construction of its HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia, saving over 1,144 tons of carbon dioxide by the time the project was completed. expected to be possible.

Finding new and innovative solutions to improve the sustainability of AWS data centers will help AWS reach its company-wide goal of achieving net zero carbon by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement. is working on another method.

ET: What can you say about sustainability and ensuring sustainability on a global scale? Are there different challenges, for example comparing the US and Europe?

JK: To make a difference when it comes to sustainability, governments and people all over the world need to take action together. Each country has different environmental commitments and regulations, as well as unique geographic challenges and opportunities. Our focus within AWS is to provide as many solutions as possible to help our customers tackle their smart and sustainable city journeys. In fact, we have startups and partners who can leverage the entire AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator cohort and Smart Cities Competencies to help customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://erp.today/scaling-startups-for-sustainable-cities-is-a-billion-dollar-business/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos