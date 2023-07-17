Build a chatbot using the Google PaLM API





In my last article, I introduced Google’s PaLM 2 underlying model by building a simple application that generates blog posts. In this article, we’ll explore how to build a chatbot using the PaLM 2 API available on Google Cloud Vertex AI.

For a detailed guide on setting up your environment and configuring the SDK, see the previous tutorial. This guide assumes that you have completed the previous guides.

The library vertexai.preview.language_models has multiple classes such as ChatModel, TextEmbedding, and TextGenerationModel. This article will focus on the ChatModel library, where the PaLM model acts as a physics teacher to answer questions.

As a first step, let’s import the appropriate classes from the library.

Import ChatModel, InputOutputTextPair from vertexai.preview. language_models

The ChatModel class is responsible for accepting prompts and returning answers. InputOutputTextPair makes it easy to create question-answer pairs that provide examples to your chatbot.

It then initializes an object based on a pre-trained model [email protected] optimized for chat-like conversations.

Model = ChatModel.from_pretrained(“[email protected]”)

The next step is to define a function that accepts the prompt as input and returns the response generated by the model as output.

def get_completion(msg): ctx=”My name is Jani. You are a physics teacher and are familiar with the theory of gravity.” exp=[

InputOutputTextPair(

input_text=”How you define gravity?”,

output_text=”Gravity is a force that attracts a body towards the centre of the earth or any other physical body having mass.”

),

]

chat = model.start_chat(context=ctx,examples=exp) response = chat.send_message(msg,max_output_tokens=256,templates=0.2) return response IDG

This method captures the essence of chatbot building. It contains three essential elements for generating meaningful and relevant responses.

Context: This is useful for customizing the behavior of your chat model. This is used to add additional context to instruct the model on the main topic or theme of the conversation. Although optional, context plays an important role in generating accurate responses. Example: A list of input/output pairs showing exemplary model output for a given input is an example of a chat prompt. Using examples, you can change how the model responds to specific questions. Messages: Chat prompt messages are a list of author-content pairs. The model responds to the last pair in the list of messages, the most recent message. The chat session history consists of pairs before the last pair.

Notice how we defined the context and example. We are building a physics chatbot specifically for gravity theory, so both the context and examples include references to this topic.

The PaLM model accepts tokens as input parameters that define the sizes of prompts and responses. A token is approximately 4 characters. 100 tokens are roughly equivalent to 60-80 words. For this conversation, set the max_output_tokens parameter to 250. Depending on your use case, you can increase this. Note that the token limit determines how many messages are kept in your chat session history.

Model creativity is defined by the next parameter, temperature. This option determines how random the token selection is. Lower temperatures are better for prompts that require specific, less creative responses, while higher temperatures yield more varied and creative responses. Values ​​range from 0 to 1. Set this to 0.2 because you want accuracy.

With the methods in place, let’s build the prompt.

Prompt=”What is the relationship between gravity and weight?” Call the method passing the prompt. response = get_completion(prompt) print(response) response = get_completion(prompt) IDG

Let’s ask another question related to gravity.

prompt = what is gravity according to Einstein? response = get_completion(prompt) print(response.text) IDG

Below is the complete code for your reference.

from vertexai.preview. language_models import ChatModel, InputOutputTextPair model = ChatModel.from_pretrained(“[email protected]”) def get_completion(msg): ctx=”My name is Jani. You are a physics teacher and a gravitational theorist. Learn more about “experience =[

InputOutputTextPair(

input_text=”How you define gravity?”,

output_text=”Gravity is a force that attracts a body towards the centre of the earth or any other physical body having mass.”

),

]

chat = model.start_chat(context=ctx,examples=exp) response = chat.send_message(msg,max_output_tokens=256,templates=0.2) return response prompt=”What is the relationship between gravity and weight?” response=get_completion( prompt) print(response.text) prompt=”What is gravity, according to Einstein?” response = get_completion(prompt) print(response.text)

We built a chatbot based on PaLM 2’s large language model in just a few lines of code. In the next article, we will explore the model’s word embedding capabilities. stay tuned.

Copyright © 2023 IDG Communications Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoworld.com/article/3702774/build-a-chatbot-with-google-palm-api.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos