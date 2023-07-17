Avantor Announces New and Expanded Innovation Center in Bridgewater, New Jersey





New investment supports collaboration with customers to create customized workflow solutions

RADNER, Pa., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) provides mission-critical products and services to customers in life sciences, education, government, advanced technology and applications. The world’s leading provider. The materials industry today announced plans to relocate and significantly expand its Innovation Center in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The Bridgewater Innovation Center opened in 2017 and serves as a technology-driven research and collaboration environment where Avantor works with customers to develop and enhance its products. The new location has twice the size of his current lab and pilot space available.

The expanded Innovation Center will open in August 2024 near Bridgewater, New Jersey. The new site will support customer pipelines across all modalities, including monoclonals, cell and gene therapies, and mRNA, with development and application areas including: Viral vector laboratory.

“We are committed to supporting the demands and growth of our customers, and this expansion will allow us to take an even more collaborative approach to delivering customized solutions that advance science.” said Nandkumar Deorkar, SVP of Research, Development and Innovation at Avantor. “By adding capabilities, people and capabilities to our Innovation Center, Avantor will support the growing demand for gene therapy and mRNA workflows, expedite pipeline project execution and enable faster production scale-up. We are in a stronger position to do so, and these enhancements pave the way for tomorrow’s innovation.” “

The new Bridgewater Innovation Center laboratories include upstream and downstream process development, chemical and materials science, analytical and bioanalytical, viral vector workflows and electronic materials. A larger, more flexible pilot lab with additional capacity and capabilities to produce new excipients, resins and biopharmaceutical reagents will enable faster production scale-up for customers. Additional pilot areas for upstream and downstream production will highlight Avantar’s chemical manufacturing and single-use expertise.

In addition, Avantor’s expanded Innovation Center includes digital service offerings such as Avantor’s Inventory Manager, a proprietary, vendor-agnostic, cloud-based software designed to serve as a central transaction and intelligence hub for laboratory inventory management. will be installed.

