Who is Eunice Newton Foote and why is Google celebrating her birthday with a graffiti slideshow?





Google Doodle: Multinational tech giant Google celebrates Eunice Newton Foote’s 204th birthday with a stunning slideshow doodle. She was the first scientist to come to the conclusion that some gases heat up when exposed to sunlight, and that increasing amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) can change atmospheric temperatures and affect climate. was. This phenomenon is now known as the “greenhouse effect”.

Today’s #GoogleDoodle honors American scientist and women’s rights activist Eunice Newton Foote.

Swipe through the slideshow to learn how her scientific findings laid the foundation for our understanding of climate change today > https://t.co/4A00LwELbI pic.twitter.com/A9lc9eSLUo

Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 17, 2023

Foote was born on July 17, 1819 in Goshen, Connecticut, USA. An American scientist, inventor, and advocate for women’s rights, she grew up in a time when opportunities for women to participate in scientific education and activities were limited, but she nevertheless pursued her passion for science. bottom. According to the official Google Doodle website, women were widely shunned from the scientific community at the time. Still, Foote conducted his own experiments. After placing a mercury thermometer inside a glass cylinder, she found that cylinders containing carbon dioxide experienced the most pronounced heating effect in the sun. She Foote eventually became the first scientist to unravel the relationship between rising carbon dioxide levels and atmospheric warming.

invention

In 1856 Foote conducted a series of experiments to study the effects of various gases on the absorption of heat from the sun. She filled glass cylinders with various gases, such as carbon dioxide and air, and exposed them to sunlight. Foote observed that a cylinder filled with carbon dioxide retains more heat than a cylinder filled with air. She concluded that carbon dioxide has the ability to trap heat and raise the temperature of the air around it, identifying a fundamental principle of the greenhouse effect.

Foote began experimenting with static electricity in 1857, which she called “electrical excitation”. The purpose of the investigation was to determine the amount of moisture present and which gases in the atmosphere can cause static electricity.

Eunice Foote and her husband Elisha were innovators. In 1860, Eunice applied for a patent in her own name for a one-piece vulcanized rubber shoe and boot insert intended to “prevent the squeak of her boot and shoe.” Emporia Her News published an article about her strapless skates in 1868. She also invented a completely new cylindrical paper machine in 1864.

Happy World Emoji Day 2023: Quotes, Images, Wishes for Status and Stories for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Awards and recognition

Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s neighbor and friend of Eunice Foote took her to the 1848 Seneca Falls convention, the first rally for women’s rights. Foote and her husband Elisha signed the convention’s declaration of sentiment as members of the editorial board. The document’s author, Stanton, sought not only social and legal rights equal to those enjoyed by men, but also the right to vote. Along with Stanton, Elizabeth McClintock, Mary Ann McClintock, and Amy Post, Foote was one of five women who prepared the proceedings for publication.

Foote’s work was presented to the American Association for Scientific Advances (AAAS) in 1856 in a paper entitled “Conditions Affecting the Heat of the Sun’s Rays.” However, her work was not widely recognized because of the social and gender biases that were prevalent at the time. Her discoveries were never published in scientific journals and, as a result, were never widely disseminated.

death

Eunice Newton Foote died in 1888, but in recent years her story has been rediscovered and recognized, further recognizing her significant contributions to climate science. She reminds us of the often overlooked contributions of women scientists throughout history.

Despite her unappreciated contributions, Foote remained committed to her scientific pursuits. She was a member of various scientific societies and was an active participant in the women’s rights movement. Her pioneering experiments on Foote’s greenhouse effect laid the foundation for future research in climate science, which has become increasingly important in understanding the Earth’s changing climate patterns.

World International Day of Justice 2023: Dates, Themes and Why We Celebrate This Day

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/who-is-eunice-newton-foote-1689576851-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos