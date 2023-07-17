A Timely Opportunity in the Music Industry





Jeff Yasuda is CEO and co-founder of Feed Media Group, which powers music for apps and websites.

The music industry is a rapidly evolving ecosystem. For decades, the enjoyment of listening to music was limited to what we could see or physically carry, from vinyl to cassettes to CDs. But technology has turned everything upside down. Music is everywhere, but now it’s not always created by humans. The evolution of technology means that the value of artistic musical content is no longer limited to traditional applications. With the explosion of data services, creator tools, and artificial intelligence (AI), many industry visionaries can blaze a trail beyond the catalog’s purpose.

However, the current economic challenges and tight funding environment for early-stage companies are making it difficult for entrepreneurs to pursue their visions, and many of my colleagues have recently been forced out of business. . Nevertheless, good founders are always resourceful, and despite difficult times, this can be an opportunity to build stability by joining forces through integration.

why now is the time

In an uncertain environment, investors generally prefer to risk averse, tighten their wallets, and work with established ventures with a proven track record. Pitchbook analysts said many companies could run out of cash within six to nine months, underscoring the urgency.

But good news. This environment means that incumbents can use their financial strength to acquire promising young companies that face the challenge of securing the necessary capital. Executing creative integration strategies can provide the resources and support needed to drive growth, innovation and long-term sustainability.

1 + 1 = 3: How the Right Acquisitions Stack Up

The key to integration is combining complementary technologies. Every company faces an inevitable decision: build technology with their own resources or use someone else’s. That could mean getting a license, using a service, or buying an entire company. If the technology is truly core to the acquirer’s business, buying the company outright may be the best option. Combining them carefully can yield results that are greater than the sum of their parts. The good thing about bad times is that adversity often motivates us to come together and unite to become stronger.

Strengthen market position

Consolidation offers acquisition-oriented companies an opportunity to strengthen their market position and increase their competitive advantage. For example, a concert promotion company can acquire a ticket sales platform to enhance its end-to-end event management capabilities, providing fans with seamless and efficient ticket sales while increasing control over the event ecosystem. One trend is to acquire multiple catalogs to build the large number of songs required for licensing. Expanding content and services enhances overall customer service and strengthens the acquirer’s earnings prospects and market leadership.

buy innovation

Acquiring a younger, more agile company means leveraging people who are closer to the scene, and perhaps those who listen the most. Fresh perspectives, creative approaches, and cutting-edge technology allow us to focus, test, execute and iterate all our resources so that we can act faster and focus on a single technology only. you can guess.

Of course, it doesn’t always go that way. As a former VC, I’ve seen young companies, especially founders, often focus too much on technology and not enough on business. I call it technology that tries to find problems. A graveyard of startups preying on technology’s glamorous allure, regardless of actual business needs. However, larger companies with successful business models may benefit from externally built technologies that help extend and enhance existing services.

Learn to use AI smartly

Despite all the hype, AI has the potential to transform the music industry. Some startups are just superficial layers of existing open source platforms. OpenAI founders have raised more than $11.3 billion to date. It would be very difficult for any start-up to compete with that machine. However, start-ups are often adept at integrating snippets from various existing libraries and open source code to create useful applications that big companies haven’t considered.

One example is a music streaming service buying an AI startup that specializes in personalized music recommendations. By integrating AI algorithms into their platforms, streaming services can offer customized playlists and music suggestions based on personal preferences, driving user engagement and retention. Alternatively, a music production company can acquire an AI-powered music composition startup to enhance its creative capabilities and pioneer AI-driven music production that pushes the boundaries of artistic expression. By skillfully integrating sources, we can build a valuable and compelling offering for large companies that have not built their own AI strategy.

Acquisition of talent

The market is shifting in favor of hiring companies after mass layoffs of tech workers. Yet there is the eternal challenge of getting people to work together as a cohesive team. It can take years for a group of people to solidify into an efficient unit. Consolidation helps solve this problem by allowing the acquiring company to quickly bring together fully functioning teams that already know how to work together around the specific skill sets they are trying to integrate.

leave one’s footprints

Opportunities exist now to shape the future of the music industry and build stronger players through strategic integration. The frustrating position of early-stage companies seeking funding makes the environment promising for consolidation. Companies looking to acquire can leverage their financial strength, market presence and operational expertise to acquire and support these promising ventures. This is especially true for music catalogs, data services, and smart AI integrations seeking sales opportunities.

For buyers, strategic integration can create synergies, foster innovation, strengthen market positions, and add talent to their teams. Overcome uncertainty, drive growth, and provide an ecosystem that benefits artists, consumers, and stakeholders. For those who want to make a name for themselves, the future of the music business is very likely determined by aggressive acquisitions and strategic consolidations.

Perhaps now is the perfect time to be a collaborator rather than a competitor.

