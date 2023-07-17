Google Chrome Now Allows iPhone Users to Add Web Apps to Home Screen





Apple has been focusing on web apps since the launch of iOS 16. With the iOS 16.4 update a few months ago, Apple added some notable features like third-party apps on the home screen, web push notifications, and more. Now, Google Chrome is taking the next step in making browsing and accessing web content seamless for the iPhone user’s overall experience. With the latest Chrome update, Google will allow iPhone users to add frequently used websites to their home screen.

This was observed by product hunter Chris Messina, who wrote in an Instagram thread, “Using Google Chrome for iOS,[共有]and[ホーム画面に追加]You can now create PWA (Progressive Web App) shortcuts with a simple tap. While this feature was already available in the Safari browser, Chrome users weren’t always able to take advantage of this handy feature, but now they can finally add his web app to their iPhone home screen.

How does it work? Starting with iOS 16.4, when you add a web app to your iPhone’s home screen, it works just like a regular app. You can open and use them directly without being redirected to Safari, Google Chrome, or any other web browser. Additionally, these web apps now have the ability to send push notifications just like native apps.

Important checks before adding a web app to your home screen

If you don’t have the Google Chrome app, you can download it for free from the iPhone and iPad App Store. If you already have the app, be sure to update to the latest version to try this feature. Apart from these, make sure your iPhone is running iOS 16.4 or a later version. Once you’ve checked all the essentials, adding a web app to your home screen will be easy. Please follow the steps below.

How to add a web app to your iPhone home screen

Step 1 – Open a web page in Chrome or a progressive web app in iPhone.

Step 2 – Here in the address bar[共有]there is an icon. tap it.

Step 3 – Next, tap on the “Add to Home Screen” option.

Step 4 – That’s it! The web app is now available on your iPhone’s home screen.

