



Today’s Google Doodle, celebrating the 204th birthday of Eunice Newton Foote, is a pleasant surprise and a commendable effort by Google. It highlights the significant contributions of women in science. In addition to being a respected women’s rights activist, Foote is also known for her greenhouse discoveries. The greenhouse effect explains why the Earth is warm despite encroaching into a colder universe. The Google Doodle depicts a scientist’s journey starting with her experiment. They observed the effect of CO2 heating the air in a test tube with light, similar to what happens on Earth. It then introduces her groundbreaking work that led to the discovery of the greenhouse effect, a theoretical concept largely ignored for centuries. Foote’s research continues to be relevant to improving life on earth, as indicated by the doodle. She was the first scientist to raise her awareness of the need to address climate change and prevent global warming. Many people today benefit from her work. The Doodle also visually depicts her journey through thoughtful graphics. Eunice Newton was born in Connecticut in 1819. She has a passion for science and attended Troy Women’s Seminary, a school that encourages girls to develop their scientific skills. However, she was not content with her scientific pursuits alone. She also fought for women’s rights. In 1848, she attended the first Women’s Rights Congress at Seneca Falls and signed the Declaration of Sentiments calling for equality between men and women. During this period, despite such campaigns, women were often neglected in the scientific community. However, this did not deter Foote from conducting experiments. In the 19th century, Foote conducted an interesting experiment. She placed a mercury thermometer in a glass cylinder and exposed it to sunlight. She noticed an elevated mercury level in her thermometer. This led her to conclude that the carbon dioxide in the enclosed environment traps heat and ultimately raises the temperature of the entire system. Mr. Foote’s contributions did not end there. She pursued another study of static electricity in the atmosphere, and in the United States she became the first woman to publish two physics papers. A male scientist presented her work at an American Association for the Advancement of Science conference, which led to the now-famous perception of the greenhouse effect. Her Google Doodle archives for July 17 Her notebook reads: The world is advancing climate science thanks to the foundation Foote laid. Happy Birthday, Eunice Newton Foote! ”

