Standard Chartered partners with DIFC Innovation Hub to support UAE women entrepreneurs





Standard Chartered today announced the launch of the fifth cohort of the Women in Tech Accelerator Program in partnership with the DIFC Innovation Hub. This innovative initiative aims to drive sustainable growth, empower women entrepreneurs in the UAE’s technology sector, and foster innovation, diversity and economic development.

Standard Chartered’s Women in Tech Accelerator Program provides women entrepreneurs with a unique platform to unlock their potential, overcome barriers and accelerate their business ventures. As part of the global Women in Tech initiative, the program is successfully operating in her nine countries, building a strong global network of empowered women in technology. The program works with her renowned DIFC Innovation Hub to provide access to unparalleled support, mentorship and seed her capital to drive the success of women-led startups.

Standard Chartered UAE CEO Laura Abu Manne said: “We are excited to partner with the DIFC Innovation Hub to launch the fifth installment of this signature accelerator program in the UAE.” It is a testament to our shared commitment with the UAE to support innovation. Through targeted support, mentorship and access to seed capital, we aim to empower women in tech to overcome barriers, seize opportunities and drive transformative change. I’m here. By collaborating with the DIFC Innovation Hub, we will support women-led startups, tap into the diverse talents and perspectives of women, and create a more inclusive and sustainable future that ultimately shapes a brighter future for all. We are making great strides towards building a thriving technology ecosystem.

Mohammad Albrusi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub added: “The DIFC Innovation Hub is dedicated to supporting start-ups and entrepreneurs in the UAE, fostering an environment that fosters innovation and fosters economic growth.” help you overcome and make a lasting impact. We are proud to partner with Standard Chartered on this initiative and drive the future of finance together.

The program begins with an application period and welcomes ambitious start-ups to submit their proposals until the end of July. From a pool of applicants, 10 startups will be carefully selected to participate in the program. These selected entrepreneurs benefit from a comprehensive curriculum with customized training, immersive workshops, and valuable mentorship opportunities designed to address their specific needs. embarking on a transformational journey.

The Women in Tech Accelerator Program concludes with the much-anticipated Demo Day in October. At this prestigious event, a team of 10 women-led entrepreneurs showcase their innovative business models to a distinguished panel of potential investors, industry experts and thought leaders. In addition to valuable exposure, the top three winners will receive a total of US$100,000 in non-equity seed capital, providing a significant boost to their ventures.

The Women in Tech program aims to empower women entrepreneurs to face the challenges of uncertain times as they grow impact-driven businesses across the region. To date, Standard Chartered UAE has accelerated four groups of more than 20 start-up companies, which have collectively raised US$5 million from various venture capitalists to expand their operations within and outside the UAE. I have procured more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ffnews.com/newsarticle/fintech/standard-chartered-partners-with-difc-innovation-hub-to-empower-uae-women-entrepreneurs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos