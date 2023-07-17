ETPWLA 2023: Technology Leader of the Year Nominees Announced





The ETPrime Women Leadership Awards (ETPWLA) 2023 is an initiative by The Economic Times to honor and honor women leaders who have made outstanding achievements in business, entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership, including 15 technology leaders. announced the finalists for the award categories. of the year award. The Technology Leader of the Year Award category of the ETPrime Women Leadership Awards program is dedicated to driving innovation in the field of technology, leveraging a technology-driven shift to rewrite the traditional way companies and organizations work and impact the workforce. Recognize and celebrate notable women who have Over the years, this category has put women at the forefront of technological advancements.

This year’s finalist for the ETPWLA 2023 – Technology Leader of the Year Award category is Ishu Jain, Head of Central Analytics at Swiggy. Neeti Wahi, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sterlite Power Group. Priya Kanduri, CTO, Senior Vice President of Cyber ​​Security Services, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited. Ruma Kishore, Global Director of Digital Transformation Customer Experience, Unilever, and Vaishali Rana, Vice Head of Management Information Systems at CERC.

ET Special These candidates have demonstrated strong leadership, achieved outstanding results, and driven important advancements within the technology space. Candidates were shortlisted based on their role in steering technology-related functions to drive the organization’s technology adoption, skill-based outcomes, process skills, technology budget, people and resources, etc. rice field. Ishu Jain, Head of Central Analytics at Swiggy Ishu Jain is currently Head of Central Analytics at Swiggy, driving analytics efforts across several key functions. Over 100 Data He leads a team of scientists and analysts, Jain works with in-house teams, restaurants His partners and delivery partners to optimize delivery networks, enhance customer segmentation, revenue forecasts, pricing Setting up and setting up promotions, building customer loyalty. Her focus on providing actionable insights has played a key role in Swiggy’s growth and success. Jain emphasizes the importance of effective business communication, mastering his skills and delivering fast-paced, action-oriented solutions in a competitive business environment. Her ability to navigate the challenges of transitioning from a large corporate environment to a dynamic startup environment demonstrates her resilience and adaptability.

Neeti Wahi, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sterlite Power Neeti Wahi, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sterlite Power, has made significant contributions to the industry as a technology leader. Not only has she successfully led her Sterlite technology transformation in power transmission route planning and generation, but she has worked with Esri India to develop an integrated GIS ecosystem for optimal power transmission route generation, resulting in over 95% accuracy and reduced project time and cost risk. In particular, the introduction saved her Rs 23 crore in 1,000 km 756 kv transmission line and reduced the time it took her to finalize the route by 50%. Wahi’s focus on data confidentiality ensures a high level of security, increasing her confidence in field findings by 100%. Her achievements have established her as a respected leader in the technology field.

Priya Kanduri, CTO, Vice President of Cyber ​​Security Services, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited As CTO and SVP of Cyber ​​Security Services at Happiest Minds Technologies, Priya Kanduri brings over 20 years of expertise to the role. Wipro With a strong background in delivering compliance and cybersecurity her programs to Fortune 500 companies at Wipro Technologies, Ms. Kanduri has emerged as a pioneer in the male-dominated cybersecurity space, with women in the industry. The percentage of her is less than 1% she is the one. She has played a pivotal role in establishing Happiest Minds as India’s leading managed security services provider and system integrator. Kanduri’s strategic focus on successful business development and cybersecurity service delivery, including risk and compliance, data privacy, and threat management, has helped drive the company’s growth. Her outstanding leadership has earned her prestigious awards such as the Red Herring Top 100 Outstanding Leadership Award and the Women in Tech Award. Kanduri’s journey is inspiring, breaking down barriers and opening doors for more women in science, technology, engineering and medicine (STEM). Ruma Kishore, Global Director of Digital Transformation Customer Experience, Unilever. She has over 25 years of experience in the high speed industry. -Her Ruma Kishore, responsible for the Consumer Goods (FMCG) space, currently works at Unilever as the Global Director of Digital Her Transformation and Customer Experience. She has demonstrated leadership and expertise through a variety of roles across her functions and geographies. Kishore is now focused on using her innovative technology solutions to transform Unilever’s customer operations. She has achieved important milestones including the successful transformation of Sirius, Unilever’s European SAP platform leading to increased resilience, cost savings and innovation. Her Kishore contributions extend beyond her own role and have also played a key role in establishing an operations management center within her organization and driving impactful benefits initiatives. . Her strategic approach and valuable insights have contributed to Unilever’s digital transformation and supply chain planning.

Vaishali Rana, Deputy Chief of Management Information Systems, CERCV Vaishali Rana, Deputy Chief of Management Information Systems, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), has spearheaded the implementation and development of the Regulatory Expert System Tool (REST). This revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool has revolutionized the power sector regulatory process by providing solutions to a wide range of problems and improving internal oversight, compliance and efficiency. REST enables CERC executives and staff to efficiently search for orders, automate fact sheet creation, and extract data, saving the organization significant time and money. Rana’s leadership and expertise has contributed to the successful adoption and use of REST and has been a valuable asset to the Commission. Her work in leveraging technology to automate processes and improve efficiency demonstrates her commitment to advancing the field of management information systems in the power sector.

ETPWLA Winners Celebration on August 4 With a focus on innovation and transformative thinking, the ETPWLA 2023 – Technology Leader of the Year Award finalists demonstrate exceptional expertise in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Inspire other people. Their tremendous impact on companies, individuals and organizations reflects their dedication and relentless pursuit of technical excellence. We celebrate their achievements and recognize their pivotal role in shaping the future of technology leadership.

The final winners in each award category will be presented at the ETPWLA 2023 Grand Gala on August 4, 2023 in Mumbai.

For more information on the ETPrime Women Leadership Awards 2023, please visit the ETPWLA website here. Click here to see the finalist list for all award categories.

