Microsoft and Activision Blizzard Deal Clears Hurdle for Sony





Microsoft and Sony have signed a binding 10-year deal to continue Call of Duty on PlayStation after Xbox maker’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The announcement, tweeted by Xbox Chief Executive Phil Spencer yesterday (July 16), shows that the Japanese company will no longer be fighting the $69 billion acquisition.

Regarded as the crown jewel of Activision Blizzards, this first-person shooter series has become the biggest point of contention for game companies like Sony and regulators in the US, UK and European Union. On numerous occasions, Microsoft has attempted to push through with the deal, downplaying its importance to the gaming industry.

The Sony-Microsoft deal removes further hurdles to the US company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which is expected to close by July 18.

Timeline of Sony’s backlash over Microsoft’s acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard

September 2022: PlayStation head Jim Ryan criticizes Microsoft’s proposal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for three years after the current deal between Activision and Sony ends, saying He said it was inadequate on many levels.

October 2022: In comments to the UK Competition and Market Authority (CMA), Sony explained a number of reasons Call of Duty is different from other games. Call of Duty has the most monthly active users among the top 10 game series in 2020 and 2021; it has a relentless release cycle. It’s also unique among AAA games for its popularity, loyalty, and the enormous resources his Activision put into developing the franchise.

December 2022: Microsoft raises its offer to rivals, extending the licensing agreement schedule to 10 years. Nintendo accepts, Sony does not.

April 6, 2023: UK CMA report says concerns over the deal have been alleviated, prompting Sony to say the regulator’s decision is surprising, unprecedented and irrational said.

May 15, 2023: Microsoft receives approval from EU regulators to acquire Activision

June 22, 2023: In a 2022 email uncovered during U.S. court proceedings, PlayStation head Jim Ryan said that this was not an Xbox exclusive play at all and that there will be many more in the future. I’m sure people will see Call of Duty on PlayStation. Many years to come.

June 28, 2023: Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick testified in court that removing Call of Duty from Sony’s PlayStation would alienate about 100 million people who play the game each month. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also said in his testimony that monopolizing Activision’s games would not make economic or strategic sense.

July 12, 2023: U.S. judge did not halt trading as requested by Federal Trade Commission. US regulators appealed the decision, but the bid was also lost.

14 July 2023: The UK regulator has extended the deadline for making a verdict by six weeks to 29 August, citing insufficient time left to receive a call by the agreed date of agreement.

