Havmors VP of IT Dhaval Mankad on Breaking the Hurdles with the Scoop on Digital Innovation





We currently do not have a full-fledged AI solution in place, but internal discussions are underway with management to develop a dashboard solution with data analytics.

We already have a cloud-native data lake, so we’re using that data to generate actionable business insights, and leverage them with AI and other new-age tools to take our business to the next level. intend to do something. AI is just an algorithm, so business goals must be defined before these new tools can be deployed.

Last year, we conducted a small pilot project under IoT and scaled up to more production lines. The goal is to gain visibility into operational efficiency, productivity and overall utilization. This increases machine efficiency while reducing manpower requirements on the production floor. After all, all our projects are driven by business, not IT challenges, and must be backed up with robust ROI calculations. We are working on a similar project with regards to the supply chain.

How do you foster a culture of innovation and experimentation within your team to ensure consistent learning and achievement of your digital transformation goals?

I work in a very lean team of 4 people. This is part of a strategy he adopted in 2018 to outsource all standard support including SAP support, IT helpdesk and other coding, allowing the core team to focus on business rather than technology management. will be

We want to encourage members of both IT and cross-functional teams to take KRAs and KPIs in line with their learning and certification. By effectively delegating work, I was able to give my team full authority.

How do you walk the tightrope of business and IT alignment? Have you experienced roadblocks in implementing technology initiatives across your organization?

In IT, it is imperative to stop acting as an in-house vendor and work at a leadership level as a business partner. As an IT leader, this department aims to drive change management, but without buy-in and confidence at the functional leadership level, your efforts are unlikely to succeed. Ultimately it is a combination of people, process and technology.

Havmor initially faced challenges with silos of applications working without integration, lack of buy-in from multiple people, and people’s reluctance to try new ways of working. .

Over the years, I’ve realized that it doesn’t matter how much you manage, it matters what value you provide to your business. We need to know the business, speak the language of business, continually challenge the status quo, and help businesses discover new ways of working. At Havmor, we call it “The New Wow.”

Can you tell us about Havmor’s sustainability goals?

We are working on sustainability as part of our CSR. The main focus is zero plastic waste organizations. Since we’ve already moved to the cloud, our carbon footprint is lower and less damaging compared to on-premises data centers.

We have also digitized 90% of our new process, significantly reducing our paper usage. Additionally, all of our IT scrap is disposed of by certified e-waste vendors, contributing to sustainability.

How do you develop next-level leaders who want to be promoted to technology leadership roles?

Qualities that I consider important include delegation, avoiding micromanagement, staying close to the team, and instilling trust in the team. My team knows that I am the leader that supports them.

When developing the next level of leaders, I believe in providing constructive feedback and entrusting them with as many important responsibilities as possible. This can be difficult, but I believe that’s how it guides them. By doing so, they will be better able to manage the uncertainty that comes with this mantle. A person with such high aspirations can overcome all difficulties.

