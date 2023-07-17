Symrise Invests in Rare Sugar Replacement Enzyme Technology from Startup Bonumose





July 17, 2023 — Symrise, which is stepping up its sugar reduction efforts in North America, has entered into a minority investment agreement with Virginia-based start-up Bonumose, USA. Early-stage raw material manufacturers specialize in producing rare monosaccharides (sucrose substitutes) such as tagatose and allulose at affordable prices.

In line with the deal, Symrise is expected to accelerate the growth of its sugar reduction efforts. The region is a primary focus for the Taste, Nutrition and Wellness segment of the company’s North American business.

Bonumose CEO and co-founder Ed Rogers said in an interview with Food Materials First that the company’s enzymatic technology has grown “as a breakthrough in producing affordable, delicious, healthy tagatose.” and the company said it is developing ways to manufacture additional affordable materials such as: Among others, allulose, allose, D-mannose and the like.

“Rising rates of obesity and diabetes, as well as growing consumer awareness of the potential risks of overconsumption of sugar, have increased the demand for products with limited sugar content while maintaining a pleasant taste.” The value has already been validated by our existing partners/investors such as ASR, Hershey and now Symrise,” he emphasizes.

“By using plant-based starch, enzymes and a patented manufacturing process, we are working to bring this pure granular tagatose to the wider market as a healthier sugar option and reduce the rare monosaccharides. We are working to make it a commercially viable and affordable alternative.”

Enhanced flavor pairings Rogers said Bonumose will work “extensively” with Symrise on Tagatose to develop flavor pairings in beverages and other food (and non-food) categories.

Nick Russell, Senior Vice President of Symrise’s Business Incubation Group, also told Food Materials First that products such as ice cream, bakery, sweet fruit-based applications, soft drinks, and energy already contain or contain refined sugars. said it was possible. Drinks are best suited for this technique.

This new partnership will enable the production of rare monosaccharides such as tagatose and allulose. “These innovations will also benefit food and beverage manufacturers whose applications include high-intensity artificial sweeteners and are looking to convert their sweetener systems to natural solutions.”

“Bonumose’s progress in this area is the perfect time to bring a new product to market and we want to support innovation with this small investment. By doing so, we help solve the challenges of the food and beverage market,” he explains.

“This investment will strengthen our flavor and taste balancing technology with Bonumose’s innovative and economical tagatose and other alternative sweetener solutions.”

“By combining our technologies, we will be able to offer our customers new avenues for solutions that reduce sugar and balance tastes,” outlines Russell.

Increased production Bonumose opened a new R&D facility and manufacturing plant earlier this year.

The facility will enable the high quality, consistent and economical production of our growing portfolio of sugar substitutes.

Bonumose was founded in 2016 as a start-up company. Since then, we have grown by sustainably mass-producing healthy ingredients from the world’s abundant botanical raw materials.

“We combine our expertise in tagatose and other natural sugar substitutes with Symrise’s extensive flavor proficiency and extensive portfolio across multiple human food and animal nutrition platforms,” said Rogers. adds Mr.

“This creates an opportunity to offer unique value to our customers. Combining Symrise’s strengths as an extended flavor house with Bonumose’s patented enzyme technology enables a cutting-edge solution for sugar reduction.” will be.”

by Elizabeth Green

