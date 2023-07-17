The 11th China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation Forum Held in Nanning, China





BEIJING, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRIOnline:

On the morning of July 13, 2023, the 11th China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Joint Innovation Forum (China-ASEAN Innovation Forum) opened in Nanning, China. The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China and the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and hosted by the Guangxi Science and Technology Bureau and China-ASEAN Technology Transfer. center.

This year’s China-ASEAN Innovation Forum will feature a series of exchanges aimed at deepening relations between China and ASEAN countries in the areas of technology transfer, innovation, entrepreneurship and science popularization, among other areas of increasing importance. was done. The 2023 China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has been launched to promote the practical application of joint innovation achievements. The event also saw the announcement of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Cooperation Initiative for ASEAN, a program focused on the development and governance of AI technologies in both regions. The forum called on all countries to establish effective cooperation mechanisms to jointly work on research and development (R&D) projects, personnel exchanges and training programmes. Furthermore, the China-ASEAN Science Dissemination Cooperation Work Plan was introduced to develop and share popular science dissemination resources while enhancing international exchanges and cooperation in this field.

With the theme of “Sharing Science and Technology for a Better Home”, this year’s event mainly focuses on AI and healthcare. Held from July 12 to 15, the opening ceremony and main forum, the 5th ASEAN Plus 3 (10+3) Young Scientists Forum, the 1st China-ASEAN AI Cooperation Forum, China-ASEAN Innovation and International Forum is included. Cooperation for Sustainable Development and China-ASEAN Technology Matching Session. Forum organizers will also host an advanced technology exhibition of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in September, helping build a closer China-ASEAN community with a common future.

Source CRI Online

