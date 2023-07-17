Arkansas Leads $5M Center to Adapt AI to Poultry Processing





Researchers in Arkansas and two other states will use a $5 million grant to increase the use of artificial intelligence and robotics in poultry processing, reduce waste during deboning and detect pathogens. It’s planned.

A grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will establish a scalable, intelligent automation center in poultry processing. Led by the University of Arkansas School of Systems Agriculture, the center will work with researchers from five institutions in three states to help introduce robotic automation in poultry processing.

The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, a research arm of the Department of Agriculture, will receive $2.2 million in grants primarily to focus on food safety automation in poultry processing plants, project director Jayam Subbia said. . The grant is for 4 years.

Mr. Sabia is Professor and Head of the Food Science Division at the University of Arkansas School of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agriculture, Food and Life Sciences.

Georgia Tech, known as Georgia Tech, is a key partner in the project, Subvia said. Georgia Tech will receive $2.1 million of the grant and will focus on automating the processing line that turns chicken into meat.

The remaining grant will be split between Julia McKillan, Willa Cather Sociology Professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Blue Kouakou, Associate Dean of Research at Fort Valley State University in Georgia.

Jeff Barr, a USDA Agricultural Research Service scientist, will offer his expertise in broiler physiology to guide robotic boning of the meat, Subvia said.

Georgia is the largest broiler producer in the country. According to the USDA’s 2021 stats, Arkansas comes in third.

deal with challenges

Subia said the recent push towards automating poultry processing was started by the Covid-19 pandemic. The disease spread rapidly among processing line workers. Since the worst of the pandemic, the poultry industry, like many others, has struggled to hire enough workers.

“The poultry processing line started 70 to 80 years ago,” Subbia said. “Since then, there has been only gradual change in technology. Today, a revolutionary change is needed.”

The robot hand isn’t very good at holding chickens, he said. New technology is needed to prevent slippery meat from falling. Dividing the carcass into meat cuts is also difficult.

“Teaching people how to use a knife correctly is very difficult,” said Dongyi Wang, an assistant professor of biological and agricultural engineering at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station. “Robotics is good for repetitive tasks, but not for the precision needed to cut poultry products.”

For example, when a knife hits a bone, humans can feel it, he said. In contrast, existing automation in poultry processing, such as boning machines, wastes large amounts of meat.

“Human boners leave about 13 percent of the meat on the bone,” Subvia said. “Automated boning machines leave him 16 to 17 percent. On an industrial scale, this is a significant loss of value. We are using artificial intelligence and virtual reality to improve accuracy and reduce waste. reduce.”

Subvia said automation could ease labor shortages. It also makes it possible to locate factories in rural areas where there is less labor but closer to poultry houses and lower real estate costs.

Initially, people working remotely could help advance robotic processing. Subia envisions employees using virtual reality goggles and haptic gloves to log on from home and control the robot from miles away.

The workforce will work remotely while teaching artificial intelligence how to cut chickens of different sizes and shapes.

“Automated machines today are programmed to debones and carve chickens based on average size and shape, but chickens of that size and shape don’t exist,” Subvia said. said. “Robot-wielding knives don’t cut meat very well. Machines have to learn how to adapt to the reality of random sizes and shapes.”

research team

The Arkansas study will involve scientists from at least three departments:

Subbiah, Kristen Gibson and Philip Crandall from the Food Science Department — Gibson is also at the Poultry Science Center of Excellence.

Casey Owens and Tomi Obe of the Poultry Science Department and Poultry Science Center of Excellence.

Dongyi Wang and Yanbin Li of Bioengineering and Agricultural Engineering — Wang also holds positions in food science, and Li is at the Poultry Science Center of Excellence.

A primary focus of researchers at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station is the automation of food safety practices. Subbia said he would develop robots to monitor processing lines for pathogens such as salmonella and maintain clean and safe spaces and equipment.

Wang and Subvia plan to develop hyperspectral imaging to detect plastic in chicken, Subvia said. Wang also plans to develop mobile robots equipped with biosensors invented by Li to create a biological map of the facility. A “biomap” is used to assess the effectiveness of sanitation.

When the biomap indicates potential hotspots, the robot automatically takes swabs to test for bacteria. Gibson and Ove will analyze the biomap and develop strategies to improve food safety.

Owens and Crandall will conduct outreach activities to disseminate new knowledge and technology to the industry.

All of the scientists participating in Georgia Tech are faculty members of the Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation.

Doug Britton, Agricultural Technology Research Program Manager.

Colin Trevor Usher, Senior Research Fellow, Head of the Robotics Systems and Technologies Division of the Agricultural Technology Research Program.

Ai-Ping Hu, Principal Research Engineer, Agricultural Technology Research Program,

Konrad Ahlin, Research Engineer, Intelligent and Sustainable Technologies Division,

Michael Park, Research Engineer, Intelligent and Sustainable Technologies,

Benjamin Joffe, research scientist in the Intelligent and Sustainable Technologies Division.

Shreyes Melkote is Maurice M. Bryan Jr. Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Associate Director of the Georgia Institute of Technology Institute of Manufacturing and Executive Director of the Novelis Innovation Hub.

Joint research

“We are thrilled to partner with our colleagues here at USDA and with the Georgia Institute of Technology and other participating institutions on this exciting project,” said David Caldwell, USDA Poultry Science Director and Director. Stated. I have a degree from the Poultry Science Center of Excellence.

“We expect the results from these coordinated research projects to impact stakeholders in the commercial poultry industry here in Northwest Arkansas and across the industry,” Caldwell said. “This project will help us continue to advance technology in poultry processing and food safety.”

Georgia Tech’s Britton said his team is very excited to work with the University of Arkansas School of Systems Agriculture, Fort Valley State University, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on this project.

“The ultimate goal is to drive game-changing innovation to the poultry and meat processing industry through automation, robotics, AI and VR technology,” Britton said. “After years of work in the GTRI Agricultural Technology Research Program, we are pleased that USDA-NIFA has selected this team to continue these efforts.”

“GTRI is thrilled to be working with fellow institutions on such an impactful project,” Hu said. And we plan to address this through robotics, virtual reality, and robotics.” artificial intelligence. “

McKillan of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said he is excited to be part of a multi-institutional team discovering innovative ways to improve poultry processing through automation.

“As a social scientist researching work and health challenges and beginning to work with extension teachers in rural and prosperous Nebraska, this project presents a fantastic new opportunity,” she said.

McKillan plans to study the impact of robotics on workers in the poultry industry and how they perceive the technology.

“Ultimately, we want to bring new owner-operated businesses to rural areas,” McKillan said. “Collaboration with food scientists, computer scientists, extension teachers, and robotics engineers will help us understand the implications of innovation for entrepreneurs, workers, and other stakeholders, and develop foundational theories of science, technology, and society in sociology.” It provides a great opportunity to move forward.”

Fort Valley State University’s Kouakou plans to explore the application of the technology developed in the project to other meat processing industries. He said he is excited to work with this team of collaborators.

“A state-of-the-art meat processing plant at the Georgia Small Ruminants Research Extension Center on campus will serve as a resource for extending the technology developed by the Center for Scalable and Intelligent Automation in Poultry Processing to red meat species.” Kouakou said. “This research will be very useful for our students and processors to observe artificial intelligence in meat processing.”

For more information on agriculture sector research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website (https://aaes.uada.edu/). Follow the agency at @ArkAgResearch on Twitter and @ArkAgResearch on Instagram.

Fred Miller is in the School of Systems Agriculture at the University of Arkansas.

The Scalable, Intelligent Automation Center in Poultry Processing, established with a $5 million USDA-NIFA grant, aims to adapt robotic automation to the poultry processing industry. (Special to Arkansas Commerce/University Systems School of Agriculture)

