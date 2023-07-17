How to install Google Bard and what are its pros and cons? – Technology News – Technology





A few days ago, Google officially launched Bard, a direct competitor to ChatGPT in terms of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Works in over 40 languages ​​including Spanish.

This AI should be able to communicate and generate human-like text in response to various prompts and questions. For example, you can provide a factual topic overview or create a story.

(Also read: Google Bard, ChatGPT Competitor, Available in Spanish)

Bard works similarly to ChatGPT, but with some differences. Therefore, when using this new AI, it is important to know how it works and its advantages and disadvantages.

How to use bard?

To use Bard, you must have an internet-connected device and be over the age of 18. Also, use a supported browser (Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, or Edgium).

Another requirement is that you have a personal Google Account that you manage yourself, or a Google Workspace account that your administrator has enabled access to Bard for.

Bard cannot be accessed using Google Accounts managed with Family Link or Google Workspace for Education accounts designated for children under the age of 18.

Once you have met these requirements, you can access Bard at the URL: https://bard.google.com.

When you access Bard for the first time, you will be asked to create an account. Once you have it, you can use Bard to generate text, translate languages, create many types of creative content, and answer questions in informative ways.

Recommendations Before Using Bard Do not take Bard’s answers as medical, legal, financial, or other advice. Bard’s answers do not represent the views of Google and should not be attributed to Google. Use of code is at your own risk and may be subject to open source licenses. Bard may provide inaccurate or inappropriate information. Your comments make Bard more convenient and secure.

(Also read: “I’ll give you a more complete answer”: Google’s bard says it’s better than ChatGPT)

What are the benefits of Bard?

Bard is a Google AI language model trained on large datasets of text and code.

Through Google Search, you can access and process real-world information. This will allow us to provide more complete and informative answers to your questions. Generate text in a variety of creative formats such as poetry, code, scripts, musical compositions, emails, letters, and more. Follow the instructions and carefully complete your request. He uses his knowledge to answer thorough and informative questions, even if they are open-ended, challenging, or bizarre.

Google Bard, New Artificial Intelligence Technology as ChatGPT

What are the disadvantages of bard?

The downside of AI is that the same application is still in development, so it can be factually incorrect and the answers aren’t necessarily relevant to the query. He also states that he is unable to understand or react to complex emotions.

When asked what makes ChatGPT better than Bard, he affirmed that ChatGPT is especially good at generating creative text forms such as poetry, code, scripts, musical compositions, emails, and letters.

Byrd, on the other hand, is good at answering questions in informative ways, even if they are open-ended, challenging, or bizarre. ChatGPT is generally a more versatile model, while Bard is better suited for specific tasks.

How do I start a conversation on Bard?

At this time, the option to upload a photo to the instructions is only available in US English. You can change the language of Bard and other Google web services at any time.

Go to bard.google.com on your computer.

Sign in to your Google account, if you’re not already signed in.

Enter your question or message in the text box that appears at the bottom.

If you want to include a photo in your message, follow these steps:

– next to the message[メッセージに追加]Click[ファイルをアップロード]Click – Select a photo -[送信]Click

Note: To start a new chat, in the upper left, click[新しいチャット]or[チャットをリセット]Click.If you don’t see the option, first[メニュー]Click.

(Also read: Colombia’s first artificial intelligence center to be built in Shipakia)

How can I edit my message?

If you want to correct your message to Bard, edit it and Bard will regenerate your reply.

Click Edit Text to the right of the message. Click Edit Message. Click Update.

How can I see other replies to your message?

For some of the messages, you can see other drafts made by Bard. This option is only available for the latest response.

at the top right of Bard’s answer[他のドラフトを見る]then click the draft you want to see.

How can I export responses to other Google services? Export responses to Google Docs: Under Responses,[共有とエクスポート]Click[ドキュメントにエクスポート]Click. A new document is saved to Google Drive. Export replies to Gmail: Under replies, tap[共有とエクスポート]Click[Gmail で下書きを作成]Click. A new draft email is created in Gmail. This feature is only available if you have a Gmail account. Export table to Google Sheets: This option is available if your bard’s responses contain tables. Click Export to Sheet at the bottom right of the table.

The table will be saved in a new spreadsheet in Google Drive. Tables with images cannot be exported to a spreadsheet.

Note: If you are logged into your Google Workspace account, your export options will vary depending on Workspace availability and configuration.

