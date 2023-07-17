MSU Startup Buzzbassador Earns $250,000 From Google’s Black Founders Fund





Starkville, Mississippi, Mississippi Center for Entrepreneurship received $250,000 and is widely recognized as one of only 24 companies across North America to be awarded the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund award. I’m here.

Calvin Waddy, CEO and co-founder of Buzzbassadors, a 2018 MSU College of Business Madison Alumnus, was selected by Google from among thousands of founders and technology companies evaluated for this award. , was recognized as a top emerging technology founder.

Buzzbassador is a software-as-a-service application that automates influencer marketing for growing consumer brands. This is the flagship product of Rocketing Systems, Inc., a software company he founded in 2020 by a business student working under the guidance of his MSU E-Center to create automated e-commerce and marketing solutions.

Shelby Baldwin COO and CEO Calvin Waddy, MSU College of Business graduates and co-founders of Buzzbassador. (photo submitted)

The Google-backed tech startup now has over 140,000 users worldwide and has generated $20 million in revenue for over 450 businesses. Waddy and co-founder Shelby Baldwin, who graduated from MSU College of Business at Ridgeland in 2019 and serve as the company’s chief operating officer, have won top honors in numerous business pitch competitions. In 2020, it was selected as the Southeast Top Technology Startup by Venture Atlanta magazine. .

Waddy said the acceptance of Buzzbassador into the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s footsteps and growth trajectory. Google’s investment in and trust in our company is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication to our mission.

Waddy said the partnership with Google will allow the team to tap into a vast system of advanced technology and expertise from Google’s global network. He added that Google’s backing of MSU-founded startups is a strong indication not only of the quality of MSU’s business education, but also of the entrepreneurial support provided by the MSU Entrepreneurship Center. rice field.

Waddy said most of the $1 million-plus in venture capital raised to date has come from angel investors tied to MSU’s Starkville and Mississippi E-Centers, through networks such as the Bulldog Angel Network. It is said that

Eric Hill, director of MSU’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach, known as the E-Center, said he had met few students as determined as Waddy.

During his time at MSU, he and his team pitched several ideas that didn’t work out, but he never gave up and each came closer to discovering the real problem that led to buzzbassadors. . That tenacity is one of his hallmarks of a great entrepreneur, and he was so proud to be recognized by one of the most famous figures in tech. Calvin represents everything we think he wants to support at the E-Center, Hill said.

For more information about the Mississippi States College of Business and E-Center, visit www.business.msstate.edu and ecenter.msstate.edu.

For more information on Buzzbassador, please visit www.buzzbassador.com.

Learn more about Google for Startups at startup.google.com.

Mississippi State University is working on important things. For more information, please visit www.msstate.edu.

