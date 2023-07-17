37 new members join Google Cloud Research Innovators program





Now in its third year, the Google Cloud Research Innovators program invites 37 new participants to collaborate with each other and collaborate with Google experts to accelerate the most promising projects. The program provides selected researchers with enhanced technical and networking support from Google experts, access to Google’s latest cloud technologies, and additional Google Cloud research credits. Research Innovators aim to drive new discoveries and solve problems faster by collaborating across disciplines, sharing resources, and disseminating knowledge.

This year’s cohort includes researchers from a wide range of North American institutions. They meet with their mentors once a month and attend research conferences and special training days. Meet some of his research innovators who are using Google Cloud to solve real-world problems.

Elisa Chen of the University of Chicago developed a model for recognizing faces in illustrations using Vertex AI Vision to investigate the representation of race, age, and gender in an award-winning US children’s book.

Swapneel Mehta of New York University analyzes online disinformation using machine learning and data processing tools from Google Cloud.

Christopher Weber of the University of Arizona uses BigQuery and Data Studio to analyze voter registration data and visualize political action.

Guangming Zheng of the University of Maryland is developing an algorithm to identify cyanobacteria in freshwater lakes through satellite imagery. This helps assess threats to human health and ecosystems.

Past research Innovators are already making scientific breakthroughs with wide-ranging societal impact. Tapio Schneider developed the ClimateMachine to simulate cloud cover, Richard Fernandez designed an app to monitor canopies in Canada, and Christophe Golglaz for COVID-19 treatment. accelerated drug discovery. Several of these innovators are now leading this year’s group to further the program’s goals and communicate its benefits.

Researchers interested in exploring the benefits of the cloud in their projects can apply here for access to the Google Cloud Research Credits Program in a given country. To tackle the latest challenges and solutions in research and technology, register for NEXT, Google’s global show for inspiration, innovation and education, August 29-31 in San Francisco.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/public-sector/new-google-research-innovators-tackle-wide-range-challenges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos