



There are many reasons to live in Orlando, but The City Beautiful is one of the best places for people working in tech. Best Colleges ranks Orlando as the 9th fastest-growing technology hub in the United States for job growth.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Orlando’s tech job growth is projected to be 26.8% by 2030, more than double the growth in computer and information technology jobs nationwide. The Best College rankings take into account analysis of the quarterly Employment and Wage Census by BLS and his 2022 report by 24/7 Wall St.

Orlando ranks among the best colleges for providing resources for start-ups and technology professionals through its Tech Hub portal. Professionals can find peer networking, professional development, and other career opportunities. Startups can also recruit workers by posting job listings and showcasing industry innovations.

Every year, UCF produces a large number of top talent in the technology field. So far in the 2022-23 academic year, UCF has awarded graduates her more than 4,600 degrees in her STEM field.

STEM fields emphasize technology, innovation, problem-solving, and critical thinking, and are in high demand by employers throughout Central Florida and the state. STEM employees earn higher salaries on average and can span a variety of disciplines, including advanced manufacturing, aerospace, artificial intelligence, biomedical, cybersecurity, engineering, game development, and nursing.

Faculty members lead award-winning programs across UCF’s technology-related disciplines, with a particular focus on computing. According to US News & World Report, UCF is ranked 57th for computer engineering graduate programs, 70th for computer science graduate programs, and 86th for computer science undergraduate programs. The organization also ranks UCF 20th in the country for innovation.

If you look at tech centers around the world, they’re near universities, says Christo Pilinski, co-director of UCF’s fintech graduate program. The program is the first degree of its kind in Florida and provides graduates with job-ready technical skills. Areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, mobile application development, and peer-to-peer lending.

UCF is a leading producer of talent for the digital media and video game industries. This year, UCF’s graduate game design program, the Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy (FIEA), ranked second in the top two for the fourth year in a row, according to The Princeton Review and PC Gamer. FIEA has produced 940 of his graduates, about half of whom are employed in Central Florida.

Orlando is known as the modeling and simulation capital of the world, and the UCF Simulation and Training Institute has played a key role in the region’s industry growth for 40 years through key government partnerships. Through its School of Modeling, Simulation and Training, founded in 2018, UCF trains those already in the technology field how to take their talents to the next level.

UCF also partners with several of the region’s leading technology companies, including Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman, through a college work experience program that provides students with industry connections before graduation.

Caldwell banker Richard Ellis ranked the Orlando area 25th in the nation and 1st in Florida for producing tech talent in 2022. Last year, UCF was ranked 2nd in Florida and 8th in the nation for producing highly skilled employees for some of the world’s most prominent technology companies, according to a TonerGiant survey. Ranked.

I’ve only been in central Florida for a few years, but I feel that its reputation as a tech hub has reached an inflection point, says UCF Finance, who helped found the university’s fintech program. Chairman Ajay Singh said. The corporate world knows it. Other schools know it too. I think everyone knows that.

